Skeletal remains found in '98 ID'd, ISP seeks help with case

The skeletal remains of a man found not far from an Interstate 70 overpass near Terre Haute in 1998 have finally been identified.

Now, Indiana State Police are seeking the public's help in investigating that man's death.

The remains are those of Mitchell Preston of Anderson, police said. He was last seen in August 1997 in Anderson and was 47 years old at the time. He was on foot and traveling to California when he went missing.

In January of 1998, a state highway employee found the remains along Fruitridge Avenue near the I-70 overpass in Vigo County.

Over the past 26 years, several investigative techniques and many hours were spent trying to identify the remains, all without success.

Details of the case were entered into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System and were sent to Louisiana State University, where specialists developed a forensic facial reconstruction and released it to the public.

In 2023, the Vigo County Coroner’s Office in conjunction with Indiana State Police and the University of Indianapolis submitted forensic evidence to Othram, a company specializing in forensic genetic genealogy.

Othram was able to develop a DNA profile producing new investigative leads. Detectives with the Indiana State Police Cold Case Team contacted possible family members based on the information developed by Othram.

Although ISP said its detectives are pleased to bring some closure for Preston's family, they are asking for the public’s help with their investigation.

Anyone who may have seen Mitch Preston or have any knowledge of what might have happened to him is asked to contact Trooper Detective Brad Miller at 800-225-8576.

This is an active investigation, and all tips will be investigated and can remain anonymous, police said.