‘Skeletal Remains’ of Dylan Rounds Believed to Have Been Found 2 Years After He Vanished

The 19-year-old Utah farmer last spoke to his family in May 2022

Box Elder County Sheriff's Department Dylan Rounds

The "skeletal remains" of a 19-year-old Utah farmer are believed to have been found nearly two years after he vanished, according to authorities.

Dylan Rounds was allegedly murdered in 2022. In March 2023, James Brenner was charged with one count of aggravated murder in the death of Rounds, and one count of abuse or desecration of a human body, according to court records, per EastIdahoNews.com.

“On April 9, 2024, skeletal remains presumed to belong to Dylan Rounds were recovered in the remote western Box Elder County area of Lucin,” a press release from the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office began. “The remains are in the possession of the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner for confirmation of identity.”

“Our hearts go out to the family of Dylan Rounds. We offer our sincerest condolences for the loss of their family member. We understand that the pain of their loss is immeasurable, and we want to express our deepest sympathies to them. It is our hope that they can find peace moving forward,” the release continued.

Per the release, the FBI assisted the sheriff’s office by processing the area for evidence and recovering the remains.

“No additional information can be released at this time so as not to compromise the ongoing legal proceedings,” it added.

The sheriff's office also expressed "our gratitude to our deputies, detectives, volunteers, and other Box Elder County employees who have worked tirelessly investigating and assisting in the many search efforts during the past 23 months."

"We highly appreciate their diligent efforts, unwavering dedication, and commitment, and we extend our genuine thanks to them for their hard work," the statement added.

Rounds last spoke to his family in May 2022. Several years before his disappearance, Rounds had purchased hundreds of acres of land in the Utah desert in pursuit of his dream to own a farm,

