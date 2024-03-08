Skeel sentenced to six months in jail following Charlevoix sex sting operation

CHARLEVOIX — After pleading guilty to one count of felony child sexual abuse, Jeffrey Skeel, 53, of Charlevoix was sentenced to six months in the county jail on March 4 in the Charlevoix Circuit Court by Judge Charles Hamlyn.

Skeel had been arrested as part of a Charlevoix County Sheriff's Department sex sting operation in June 2023 for communicating with and arranging a meeting for the purposes of sexual activity with a law enforcement officer posing as a 15-year-old girl.

He was apprehended after attempting to enter a Charlevoix hotel room, where he thought he was going to receive oral sex for $100.

The contact with the undercover sergeant was made electronically through skipthegames.com, a website known to be "frequented by prostitutes and individuals seeking prostitutes.”

Jeffrey Skeel (left) stands as his attorney Michael Corcoran speaks on his behalf before sentencing on March 4.

Judge Hamlyn characterized Skeel’s case as “very disturbing for a lot of reasons,” pointing out that upon his arrest Skeel said he was trying to “help the child,” which the judge said was obviously not true.

“You weren’t going there to protect a 15-year-old girl — there were no noble intentions,” Hamlyn said to Skeel. “You purchased a sex act from a child, that needs to be clear to everyone. You were someone who was looking to hurt a child.”

Several of Skeel’s family members and friends showed up in support at the sentencing on March 4.

On behalf of Skeel, Corcoran stated in his defense, “No man should be judged by his worst day. This was Jeff Skeel’s worst day of his life.”

Corcoran pointed out that Skeel had no other prior similar arrests and that he had paid a high price for his actions, including losing his long-term employment. Corcoran himself testified to knowing him personally for many years.

“I’ve known Jeff since the mid-90s when we played in the men's basketball league here," he said. "Most people in this courtroom are family and friends of Jeff. Until the day before this incident, most people in this room wouldn’t have a bad thing to say about him. This was out of character and so surprising.”

Corcoran said Skeel has gone to eight therapy sessions since the incident last summer and repeated his contention that his actions will most likely not be repeated.

“The mothers of his children are here still supporting him as a person and a father,” said Corcoran. “In a small town like this, there is no doubt that Jeff has already paid a significant price for his actions. When you live in a small town like Charlevoix and you do something like this ... there is a scarlet letter that you wear. He lost the job that he had for several years and was very successful at. His marriage has ended. He’s lost a lot of friends. He is staying in the community and will be on the sex offender’s registry."

Corcoran asked the judge to waive any jail sentence and give Skeel probation.

Skeel also spoke on his own behalf before the sentencing.

"I know that I've hurt my family, my kids and the ability to be that dad that I always thought I would be," he said. "That day I did lack some moral clarity. I live with that every second. I think about what I should have done. I can’t change the past but if I could turn back time ... I know that you will never see me in here again ... you will never hear my name again. I just want to live with my kids and be a father."

“You say this is a one-time thing,” Hamlyn said to Skeel, reiterating what both Skeel and his attorney Corcoran had contested, that the offense would not be repeated.

“You need to look in the mirror and get real honest about what happened here. There is no nobility to it. There is no clean tone to it ... and it can be the worst day of your life and you don’t have to be defined by that but you are certainly going to be held accountable for it,” said Hamlyn.

“Losing your job, not getting to see your kids ... no one should feel bad for you about that," Hamlyn added. "There is only one person that made that happen, you."

It is still to be determined if Skeel will be eligible for work release during his jail sentence.

