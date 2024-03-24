Skagit Valley Tulip Festival starts early, as three local farms open this month

The Skagit Valley Tulip Festival brings in thousands of tourists yearly for its bright fields of blooming tulips in a rainbow of colors.

This year, the festival is starting Easter weekend as three farms plan to open. As the colorful festival is less than an hour drive from Bellingham, this is the perfect day trip activity to enjoy this spring.

There are four main farms you can visit during the festival: Tulip Town, Tulip Valley Farms, RoozenGaarde and Garden Rosalyn.

RoozenGaarde tulip fields

RoozenGaarde flower farm is open year round, and offers 50 acres of tulips and daffodils to view, a flower display garden and a variety of flowers and bulbs for purchase. Tickets are required to visit and cost $15 during the week, and $17 during the weekend. Tickets can be purchased online in advance. Tickets include parking at the farm.

Tulips bloom in many colors at RoozeGaarde in 2021. The garden is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekends through May 1, 2022, at 15867 Beaver Marsh Road, Mount Vernon. Tickets are $15.

RoozenGaarde farm open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at 15867 Beaver Marsh Rd. in Mount Vernon.

Tulip Town

Tulip Town is a tulip farm that is set to open Saturday, March 30. Visitors can walk through 5 acres of tulip fields, enjoy a trolley ride, display gardens, a beer and wine garden, a retail boutique, flower stand, local ice cream and coffee and tulip bulbs available for purchase. Tickets are required to visit and cost $15 for ages 12 and up, $7 for ages 6-11, $13 for seniors and military and ages 5 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased online in advance, and prices increase at the gate. Tickets include parking.

Tulip Town’s field in bloom in an undated picture in Mount Vernon, Wash. The farm began operations in 1984.

Guests who want to visit during opening weekend can also participate in Easter festivities on Saturday, March 30 and Sunday, March 31 including a kids or adult easter egg hunt.

Tulip Town is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday at 15002 Bradshaw Rd. in Mount Vernon.

Tulip Valley Farms

Tulip Valley Farms is the only u-pick tulip farm in Washington state and will open on Friday, March 29. The farm will feature farm tours, a food truck, a u-pick daffodil field, farm animal petting zoo, hammocking, and “Night Blooms,” a nighttime experience where visitors can walk through lit-up flower fields and displays. The farm also encourages visitors to pack their own picnics to enjoy in the fields.

Tickets can be purchased online in advance and cost $8.50 for ages 3-15, $13.50 for adults 16 and older, and $10.50 for seniors and military. Tickets will cost $3 more at the door. Night Blooms will run from 7-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights and costs $5 for ages 5-15 and $12 for ages 16 and above.

Tulip Valley Farms is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at 15245 Bradshaw Rd. in Mount Vernon.

Garden Rosalyn

Garden Rosalyn tulip farm will not open until April 1, but offers a variety of tulip fields, intricate garden designs, a gift shop, food trucks and local goose and ducks. After tulip season, the farm also blooms fields of dahlias from May through early fall.

Tickets can be purchased online in advance and $15 for general admission and parking. Children ages 2 and under are free.

Garden Rosalyn is open from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily at 16648 Jungquist Rd. in Mount Vernon.