SJPD officer discharged from hospital five weeks after being shot

(KRON) — A San Jose Police Department officer was discharged from the hospital five weeks after he was injured in a shooting while on duty. Officer Jaime Arredondo underwent three major surgeries before his release on Friday, SJPD said.

Other officers lined the halls of the hospital he was staying at and showered him with applause as he was wheeled down the hallway.

“Officer Jaime Arredondo, Badge 5129, from all of your brothers and sisters at the San Jose Police Department, we wish you a speedy and full recovery,” said the narrator of a video posted by SJPD. “Thank you for your selfless service and for putting yourself in harm’s way to keep our community safe.”

Arredondo was shot on May 2 when responding to a domestic violence call. A shootout ensued after officers confronted the suspect, who shot two officers and jumped out of a window, a police report said.

Kevin Angelo Briones, 33, of San Jose was identified as the suspect. The shooting happened at the Extended Stay America hotel at 6189 San Ignacio Ave.

Arredondo was shot in the knee, leg, shoulder, and abdomen. His partner was shot in the leg. Arredondo never fired his weapon.

