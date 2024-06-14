Sizzling temps brings record breaking heat on Thursday

(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — The official kick off for summer is now just about a week away. June 20 is the summer solstice and we’ll have close to 15 hours of daylight by then. With the new season so close, it’s fitting that the heat is starting to creep into the region.

Temperatures for this time of year generally hover around the lower 80s, but in typical Colorado fashion, our numbers have been all over the place. We’ve seen 70s, 80s, and 90s in El Paso County.

Pueblo has seen a similar pattern over the last several days. Temperatures have ranged from the lower 80s on into the lower triple digits.

Meteorological Summer–June, July, and August–typically have temperatures in the 70s and 80s. The warmest time of the year in the Springs is right around mid-July.

Alamosa got very close to breaking a record high on Thursday this week as temperatures got very close to the lower 90s. The old record of 90 degrees was earned back in 2021.

Two areas that did break records on Thursday though were Colorado Springs and Pueblo. The Springs hit 97 which beat out the old record of 95 degrees. Pueblo managed to reach 103 degrees which was just a touch warmer than the old record of 102 degrees. Both of those old records were set back in 2022. Numbers are still being finalized so a few other areas may have seen some record breaking heat too.

Cooler temperatures with scattered showers and storms are expected to move in on Friday for a much different day.

