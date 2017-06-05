This Size-10 Woman Is Calling Out H&M for "Absolutely Ridiculous" Sizing

From Redbook

Fast fashion brands aren't necessarily known for consistent sizing. How many times have you been in a changing room with pants in your size that won't go past your shins, or a crop top that should fit according to the label but barely covers your boobs?

One woman is tired of that routine, and she's calling out H&M for sizing that she says is damaging to women's self-esteem.

Lowri Byrne, 22, recently went into her local H&M and tried on a dress she thought was cute. She's usually a UK size 12 (or a US size 10), so that's what she grabbed off the rack (duh), but she ended up having to go up multiple sizes and still couldn't find the right fit. Byrne was pissed (who wouldn't be?), and she decided to comment on H&M's Facebook page about the incident.

Please sort your sizes out because this is absolutely ridiculous!I'm a size 12 and small busted and today in a H&M... Posted by Lowri Byrne on Thursday, May 25, 2017

"I'm a size 12 (UK) and small busted and today in a H&M store I had to ask if this dress came in a size (UK) 18 (it didn't...)," she wrote. "The dress I have on in these photos is a size 16 (UK), and I could barely breathe. Not only was this annoying because I wanted to buy this dress, but so many women take what size dress they buy to heart. If I was one of these girls (thankfully I'm not) requesting a size 18 dress would seriously devastate me!"

Adding insult to injury, when Byrne asked for help (kudos to her, because I would have just given up at that point), the salesperson apparently told her, "ahh yeah you have to go up a couple of sizes with these." "A couple?!? going up 3-4 sizes surely should make you realise that you need to seriously sort out sizing!!!" she wrote. She's got a point - if it's enough of a problem that a salesperson is acknowledging it, a company might want to rethink its sizing.

Byrne's post has over 3,500 likes so far and 540 comments, tons of which are women venting about having the exact same frustrating experience. Basically, people are pissed.

This isn't the first time this has happened, either. Just last year another English woman posted that even though she's usually a size 12, she couldn't even button a pair of size 14 H&M jeans.

Dear H&M,I was browsing your sale items in your Leeds store and spotted this pair of kick flare jeans. They were only... Posted by Ruth Clemens on Monday, June 13, 2016

"It's already difficult enough for me to find clothes that fit well because of my height, why are you making jeans that are unrealistically small?" she wrote in the post. "Am I too fat for your everyday range? Should I just accept that accessible and affordable high street and on-trend fashion isn't for people like me?"

H&M did release a statement apologizing in response to Byrne's claim. "H&M hugely values all customer feedback. It is only ever our intention to design and make clothes that make our customers feel good about themselves, any other outcome is neither intended nor desired. H&M's sizes are global and the sizes offered in the U.K. are the same in all the 66 markets in which we operate in and online. As there is no global mandatory sizing standard, sizes will differ between brands and different markets. Our dedicated, in-house sizing department works according to an average of the sizes and measurements suggested by the markets we operate in. H&M sizes are continually reviewed by our in-house sizing department."

OK, but that doesn't change the fact that women are told every day that they're bigger than they actually are, and it's not just frustrating, but hurtful. Going into a dressing room shouldn't be a humiliating experience.

