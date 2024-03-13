Sixty people die in heavy rainfall, cold weather in Afghanistan

An Afghan labourer on his way to work backdropped by snow covered mountains in Afghanistan's Bamyan Province. Afghanistan has experienced heavy rainfall and cold weather over the past three weeks, resulting in at least 60 deaths and 23 injuries. Oliver Weiken/dpa

Afghanistan has experienced heavy rainfall and cold weather over the past three weeks, resulting in at least 60 deaths and 23 injuries.

The country’s National Disaster Management Authority reported on Wednesday that 1,645 houses have been partially or completely damaged, and nearly 200,000 livestock have also perished.

After a relatively warm winter, the country is experiencing heavy snow and rainfall.

In February, an avalanche struck a mountain village in Nuristan province, killing at least 21 people.

In addition, the Salang Pass that connects the country’s northern provinces with the capital Kabul has been blocked due to heavy snowfall for several days. Several roads remain closed in other provinces as well.

Afghanistan is reeling from the after-effects of decades of conflict and one natural disaster after another, including floods and earthquakes, resulting in thousands of deaths.

Seasonal flooding and avalanches frequently occur across the country, damaging homes, agricultural land and public infrastructure.