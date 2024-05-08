Sixth Body Recovered From Submerged Vehicle In Baltimore Bridge Collapse

A sixth body was recovered from a vehicle that was submerged in the underwater wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, which collapsed on March 26 in Baltimore, Maryland, the Key Bridge Response Unified Command announced Tuesday.

The body was found by the command’s salvage teams on Tuesday and was identified by investigators as José Mynor López, a 37-year-old construction worker from Baltimore.

Six construction workers died after a container ship collided with the bridge, causing its collapse. Two bodies were recovered that week, followed by three othersover the past few months. López’s body was the last one to be found. The workers were in their cars taking a break when the bridge gave way beneath them.

“With heavy hearts, today marks a significant milestone in our recovery efforts and providing closure to the loved ones of the six workers who lost their lives in this tragic event,” Col. Roland L. Butler Jr., superintendent of the Maryland Department of State Police, said in a statement on Tuesday.

“As we mourn with the families, we honor the memory of José Mynor López, Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera, Maynor Yasir Suazo-Sandoval, Carlos Daniel Hernandez Estrella, and Miguel Angel Luna Gonzalez.”

Investigations by the FBI and other agencies are underway to determine fault for the collision. Last month, attorneys for the victims’ families said they intend to launch their own investigation in order to file personal injury claims on behalf of the families, WJZ-TV in Baltimore reported.

The container ship Dali had lost power right before it collided with the bridge. It had reportedly undergone a routine engine maintenance check earlier in the port, and the Coast Guard said it had not been informed of any problems with the vessel.

The bridge collapse resulted in an indefinite suspension of vessel traffic, affecting the flow of commerce through the Port of Baltimore, one of the busiest in the world. A temporary channel was opened last month to allow commercial traffic to resume, according to WJZ-TV. The main channel is expected to reopen later this month.

The Dali has remained stationary in the wreckage since the collapse and will likely be removed to allow more maritime traffic through the port, WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., reported.

