Six X-Men films are planned for 2019-2020

Even if that huge Disney and Fox deal goes through, don't expect it to slow down the release of X-Men movies.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Fox is planning to release three X-Men movies in 2019 and another three in 2020, whatever happens with the Disney deal. We know one of them is The New Mutants as it was delayed from its April 2018 slot to February 22, 2019.

Other than that, it's hard to say exactly what movies the other five will be. The long-gestating Gambit currently has a release date of June 7, 2019, but given it's just lost its THIRD director, there's no guarantee it won't get delayed again.

Deadpool spin-off X-Force is set to start shooting this October, so that should be one of the six movies, as could a third Deadpool outing if the sequel proves to be as successful as the first movie.

Fox is also said to be working on a Doctor Doom movie from Fargo and Legion showrunner Noah Hawley, while one of the possible 2020 releases could be Tim Miller's 143 which is expected to be the Kitty Pryde spin-off that was spoken about in January.

Whatever happens with the 2019 and 2020 releases, we know for sure that the next two X-Men movies we'll be seeing are Deadpool 2 on May 18 and X-Men: Dark Phoenix on November 2.

