Six winning lottery tickets sold in same week at Princess Anne store. Find out where.

In what might indeed be a record for one store, six $25,000-winning PICK 5 tickets were sold at the same Princess Anne store, in the latest update from the Maryland Lottery.

Here's all the info on that, plus two other big winners from the Lower Shore and the latest too on Powerball and Mega Millions.

Six winning lottery tickets sold at same store in one week

Amazingly, the Maryland Lotter reports six winning PICK 5 tickets worth $25,000 were all sold in the past week at the Goose Creek story at 30292 Mount Vernon Road in Princess Anne. All of those prizes have been claimed.

Two other Shore players win big in Maryland Lottery

Those six lucky tickets weren't the only big winners on the Lower Shore, however.

Also in the latest Maryland Lottery update were a $30,000-winning Diamond Bingo ticket sold at the Thirsty's store at 9534 Ocean Highway, Delmar, and a $10,000-winning $10,000 Ca$H ticket sold at the Center City Exxon at 500 South Salisbury Blvd.

Powerball hits $1 billion mark before tonight's drawing

Powerball lottery tickets pictured inside a store in Homestead, Florida on July 19, 2023.

The Powerball jackpot has officially reached $1 billion ahead of the Monday night drawing, a grand prize that has been steadily growing for months.

The jackpot currently sits at an estimated $1 billion with a cash value of $483.8 million after there were no winners from Saturday's drawing. It is the fifth-largest jackpot in Powerball history.

Mega Millions drops back to $36 million after huge prize claimed

The Mega Millions jackpot has dropped to $36 million after one lucky winner in New Jersey scored big with a $1.13 billion jackpot earlier last week.

The winning numbers for the Mega Millions drawing on Friday, March 29 were: 30, 60, 11, 33 and 38. Megaball: 16

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Princess Anne store sells six winning lottery tickets in same week