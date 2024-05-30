Six-week old infant in critical condition, parents charged with attempted murder: Houma Police

Two Houma parents have been charged with attempted murder, accused of beating their infant near death.

According to Houma Police Department, the parents, Jemi Kenny, 18, and a 16-year-old male whom police have not identified, were charged May 25 with attempted second-degree murder. Police say the couple is responsible for the abuse that placed a six-week old infant in critical condition.

Houma Police Department is not releasing the name of the father because he is under 18.

The infant was flown to a specialized medical center for treatment of life-threatening injuries that include trauma to the head and ribs. The injuries were sustained within the past 10 days, according to the Houma Police Department.

