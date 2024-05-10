Six tornadoes touched down in southeast Missouri: NWS

ST. LOUIS – Wednesday was a day of severe weather across Missouri.

The National Weather Service has reported six quick-hitting tornadoes to occur throughout Iron County, Reynolds County, and Madison County, all occurring within minutes of each other.

According to the report, teams went out and surveyed damage around the area and have plans to continue more surveys.

Below is the list of tornadoes that the NWS is currently reporting:

Arcadia, Mo. – EF1 9:01 p.m. to 9:06 p.m. Path length: 12.01 miles 94 mph

Redford, Mo. – EF1 8:44 p.m. to 8:58 p.m. Path length: 14.07 miles 93 mph

Annapolis, Mo. – EF1 8:49 p.m. to 8:51 p.m. Path length: 2.56 miles 110 mph

Vulcan, Mo. – EF1 8:53 p.m. to 8:56 p.m. Path length: 1.67 miles 93 mph

Acardia, Mo. – EF1 9:01 p.m. to 9:03 p.m. Path length: 4.08 miles 93 mph

Annapolis, Mo. – EF0 8:50 p.m. to 8:51 p.m. Path length: 0.59 miles 85 mph



So far this year, our area has seen 26 tornadoes. It is believed the last time this many occurred was in 2011, FOX 2 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Zimmerman says.

