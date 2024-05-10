Six tornadoes touched down in southeast Missouri: NWS
ST. LOUIS – Wednesday was a day of severe weather across Missouri.
The National Weather Service has reported six quick-hitting tornadoes to occur throughout Iron County, Reynolds County, and Madison County, all occurring within minutes of each other.
According to the report, teams went out and surveyed damage around the area and have plans to continue more surveys.
Below is the list of tornadoes that the NWS is currently reporting:
Arcadia, Mo. – EF1
9:01 p.m. to 9:06 p.m.
Path length: 12.01 miles
94 mph
Redford, Mo. – EF1
8:44 p.m. to 8:58 p.m.
Path length: 14.07 miles
93 mph
Annapolis, Mo. – EF1
8:49 p.m. to 8:51 p.m.
Path length: 2.56 miles
110 mph
Vulcan, Mo. – EF1
8:53 p.m. to 8:56 p.m.
Path length: 1.67 miles
93 mph
Acardia, Mo. – EF1
9:01 p.m. to 9:03 p.m.
Path length: 4.08 miles
93 mph
Annapolis, Mo. – EF0
8:50 p.m. to 8:51 p.m.
Path length: 0.59 miles
85 mph
So far this year, our area has seen 26 tornadoes. It is believed the last time this many occurred was in 2011, FOX 2 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Zimmerman says.
