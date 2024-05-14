Six road construction projects coming to Sangamon Co. this summer, IDOT says

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Six major construction projects are either underway or scheduled to begin in Sangamon County this summer.

The upcoming construction season is expected to be one of the busiest ever, IDOT officials said, with Sangamon County among those seeing closures and traffic adjustments. The six projects that will take place there, all under the ongoing Rebuild Illinois project, will represent a state investment of nearly $103 million to improve safety and mobility.

“Rebuild Illinois is revitalizing communities and neighborhoods by investing in projects and people in the Springfield area and throughout the state,” Governor Pritzker said in a statement. “Through the largest capital program in state history, IDOT will be delivering improvements to build a more resilient, accessible and equitable system of transportation for generations to come, while creating jobs and enhancing local quality of life.”

12 construction projects underway, starting soon in Macon Co.

Three projects are already underway with another three starting this summer. Five will be complete before the year is over while one will stretch into 2026. Those projects are:

10th Street railroad tracks at Madison and Jefferson Streets in Springfield Underpasses and double tracking Started in 2023, expected to be complete this summer Closures of Madison and Jefferson Streets, with a detour directing traffic to Carpenter Street

East Lake Shore Drive over the Illinois Central Railroad and the Lake Springfield slough about a half mile east of I-55 New bridge deck overlays Started in the spring, expected be completed in the fall Lane closures required, with at least one lane of traffic in each direction being maintained

Rail Splitter rest areas on both directions of I-55 Demolition of current buildings and construction of new ones Starting this summer, expected to be completed in 2026 Rest areas will be open for parking until demolition begins

I-55 Business/6th Street from north of Stanford Avenue to Myrtle Street Resurfacing and patching Starting in June, expected to be complete in November Lane closures required, with at least one lane of traffic in each direction being maintained

I-55 over the Sangamon River, 2.2 miles south of the Sherman interchange Bridge deck overlay and patching with shoulder reconstruction on both bridges. A precursor to widening of the bridges that begins in 2025 Starting in the summer, expected to be complete in the fall Lane closures required, with at least one lane of traffic in each direction being maintained

11th Street Over I-55/72 Bridge deck repairs Starting in June, expected to be complete in September Lane closures required, with at least one lane of traffic in each direction being maintained



“Rebuild Illinois has had a tremendous impact on Springfield, bringing good-paying jobs and boosting our local economy,” said State Senator Doris Turner (D-Springfield). “Key investments in downstate transportation continue to help our communities grow and increase accessibility for residents.”

Photo courtesy of the Illinois Department of Transportation

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.