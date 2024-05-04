Six people shot at birthday party on Long Island: police

WESTBURY, N.Y. (PIX11) — Six people were shot at a Long Island home Friday night, according to police.

Police officers responded to a call of shots fired at a home located on Pepperidge Road in Westbury, at 10:45 p.m., authorities said.

Witnesses on the scene said the shooting happened at a birthday party, sources said. First responders rushed the victims to a hospital for treatment.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.

