Six people remain hospitalized after hit-and-run crash that killed two near Wacousta

WATERTOWN TWP. — Six family members who were struck by a suspected drunken driver near Wacousta Saturday evening remain hospitalized, one in critical condition, the Clinton County Sheriff's Office said Sunday.

In addition to two people who died at the scene of the hit-and-run crash at about 6:30 p.m. on South Wacousta Road, near Corrison Road, 14 other people were injured. Eight of those injured were released from the hospital.

The sheriff's office said the victims who were killed included a 30-year-old Grand Haven man and a 42-year-old Grand Ledge man. Their names were not released.

Other victims' ages were 2, 2, 3, 6, 6, 7, 8, 16, 27, 28, 32, 33, 38 and 61, the sheriff's office said. Their cities of residence and genders were not provided. The Sunday evening release said all the victims "are known to each other as family."

The sheriff's office said a followup investigation is continuing.

The 35-year-old woman from the Perrinton area in Gratiot County is being held in the Clinton County Jail and is expected to be arraigned on unspecified charges Monday.

The woman who was driving the vehicle fled the scene, but was later arrested several miles away, the sheriff's office said early Sunday.

The mass casualty incident prompted from response from across the Lansing region, and including police from DeWitt, DeWitt Township, Bath Township and Michigan State Police, as well as the Lansing, Delta Township and Lansing Township fire departments. Ambulances were also sent from across the region, including Mercy Ambulance, Clinton Area Ambulance, Grand Ledge Ambulance and Portland Ambulance.

The Clinton County Road Commission, Clinton County Victim Support, and Clinton County Central Dispatch assisted.

