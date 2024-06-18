Six people, including three kids, killed in Georgia house fire that injured five others

Six people — including three children — died, and five were injured in a Newnan, Georgia, house fire early Monday.

Authorities are working to determine the cause of the deadly blaze in Coweta County, which is about 40 miles southwest of Atlanta.

The Coweta County fire department responded to a call just before 5 a.m. Monday and found more than 50% of the house engulfed in flames. A fire department transcript described the distress on the scene, reporting explosions inside the home and people screaming to get out.

Eleven people were inside the home and had been accounted for by 5:16 a.m., according to a statement from Coweta County officials.

aerial aftermath house fire (WXIA)

Three boys, 6, 12, and 13 years old, were killed. A 36-year-old woman, a 74-year-old woman, and a 74-year-old man also died, according to Coweta County officials.

The names of the victims have not been released, but in a statement Monday afternoon, the family thanked the public for an “outpouring of love and prayer.”

“​We cannot begin to know where to start in rebuilding,” the statement read. “Right now we are asking for prayers and privacy as we navigate this unimaginable tragedy.”

Five individuals with “serious injuries” were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. Authorities did not disclose the survivors’ identities or ages, or provide an update on their conditions.

The Coweta County Fire Rescue, Fire Marshal, and Sheriff’s Office, as well as the State Fire Marshal are investigating the fire.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com