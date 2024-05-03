Six people charged in CT drug trafficking ring involving large amounts of fentanyl, heroin, cocaine

Six people from Connecticut have been charged in connection with a drug trafficking ring based in the Norwalk area, officials said.

The six people from Norwalk and Darien are facing federal charges after allegedly being involved in a drug ring that brought large amounts of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine into Connecticut from Ohio, New York and Texas and sold it throughout the Norwalk area, according to Vanessa Roberts Avery, U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

Through an extensive investigation that involved court-authorized wire taps and undercover drug purchases, the Norwalk Police Department and members of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Bridgeport High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force identified 35-year-old Jose “Hoy” Orjuela as the alleged leader of the organization, officials said.

Orjuela and his girlfriend Kimberly “K” Delacruz, 29, of Norwalk, along with Jelson “Spank” Perez, 41, of Norwalk, Darrell “Deezo” Sanders, 54, of Norwalk, Alejandro Martin De Los Santos, also known as “Marcelino Lopez,” 45, of Norwalk and Christopher Pomponi, 58, of Darien were all arrested in April and charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and use of a telephone to facilitate a narcotics trafficking felony, according to officials.

At the time of their arrests, investigators carried out multiple search warrants and reportedly seized about 15,000 bags of fentanyl, 350 grams of raw heroin, crack cocaine, a 9mm handgun and a 2021 Ford F-150, officials said.

According to court records, the narcotics were allegedly stored at Orjuela and Delacruz’ home on Marlin Drive in Norwalk and at Pomponi’s house on Pine Brook Lane in Darien, where they also converted cocaine into crack cocaine and packaged narcotics for street sale.

De Los Santos, at times, supplied the organization with narcotics, officials said.

Pomponi is also charged with using or maintaining a drug-involved premises.

De Los Santos, Orjuela, Perez, Pomponi and Sanders remained in custody, officials said Thursday, while Delacruz is released on bond.