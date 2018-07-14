Six-year-old heard in ProPublica US border separation tape reunited with mother

A six-year-old girl who was recorded crying in a detention centre after being separated from her mother at the US-Mexico border has been reunited with her.

The mother, Cindy Madrid, who had fled from El Salvador, was reunited with her daughter Alisson at Houston airport after weeks apart.

Last month Alisson was heard on a tape published by ProPublica, reciting a phone number for her family as she was detained.

At a press conference in Houston, Alisson, speaking though an interpreter, said: "I was away from her for a month and I was really happy when I saw her. I was happy because I was able to see her and hug her."

Her mother said: "It's so hard for a parent to be away from their kids. I was so desperate."

The family's lawyer said they would be living together in Houston before an asylum hearing at an as yet unknown date.

The mother had been held at a detention centre in Houston and her daughter had been taken to one in Arizona.

Under the "zero tolerance" policy employed by US President Donald Trump they were separated after crossing the border illegally. Mr Trump later reversed the policy.

It came as a judge in California ordered the Trump administration to pay the costs of reuniting illegal immigrant parents with children separated from them at the border, rather than forcing the parents to pay.

The US government is still working to reunite more than 2,500 children with their parents.