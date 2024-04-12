Six-year-old girl suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by pickup truck in Fond du Lac County

VAN DYNE, Wis. (WFRV) – A six-year-old girl is fighting for her life after being hit on the road by a pickup truck near North Fond du Lac on Thursday.

At around 5:00 p.m., authorities responded to Townline Road at County Highway P in Fond du Lac County for a report of a vehicle and pedestrian crash.

13-year-old in critical condition after getting hit by vehicle while crossing intersection in Appleton, driver cooperating

The preliminary investigation revealed that a pickup truck driven by a 20-year-old from Van Dyne was traveling southbound on Townline Road when it hit a six-year-old girl from Van Dyne.

Wisconsin teen tied to substantial amount of vehicle break-ins arrested shortly after attempted armed robbery

The six-year-old girl was immediately transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the pickup was uninjured.

Authorities are continuing to investigate, and no additional details were provided.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.