Six Ohioans sentenced for their part in the Jan. 6 insurrection on U.S. Capitol

Six Ohioans, including a Grove City man, have been sentenced for their roles in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building.

The men are among more than 60 Ohioans who have faced federal charges. On that day, supporters of then-President Donald J. Trump marched to the Capitol building, where Congress was certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The insurrectionists broke windows at the Capitol, forced their way into the Senate chambers and delayed the counting of electoral votes by several hours.

Federal prosecutors have charged more than 1,200 people for their roles, largely based on evidence from security cameras and photographs and videos posted on social media.

Here's what we know about the most recent case resolutions.

Joshua Coker, 45, Oregon, Ohio

On May 24, Joshua Coker, 45, of Oregon, in Northwest Ohio, received a sentence of three years of probation and eight months of house arrest.

Coker pleaded guilty to engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct with the intent to impede, disrupt or disturb the orderly conduct of a session of Congress.

According to court records, Coker walked through portions of the Capitol and into restricted areas. He was among the first groups of rioters to enter portions of the Capitol and was in the Senate Gallery.

Robert and Steven Hanna, 39, Dayton, Ohio

On May 9, twin brothers Robert and Steven Hanna, both 39, of Dayton, received matching sentences of two years of probation. Each brother was also ordered to pay $1,000 in fines and restitution.

Both Hanna brothers had entered guilty pleas to violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

According to federal court records, the Hanna brothers spent about 14 minutes inside the Capitol building but left when law enforcement officers directed them to leave. The brothers entered the Capitol about 30 minutes after the protesters had first breached it.

Cody Tippett, 33, Grove City

On April 5, Cody Tippett, 33, of Grove City, was sentenced to 30 days in federal prison and three years of probation. Tippett was also ordered to pay $500 in restitution.

According to federal court records, Tippett pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Tippett was seen on videos posted on social media and security video from inside the Capitol, according to court records. He posed for photographs and spent more than 30 minutes inside the building.

Michael Mackrell, 42, Wellington

On March 18, 42-year-old Michael Mackrell, of Wellington in Lorain County, was sentenced to 27 months in federal prison and one year of supervised release.

Mackrell had pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting or impeding officers.

Video from the Capitol posted on social media showed Mackrell involved in assaults on at least five police officers on the Southwest Plaza of the Capitol.

Court records say Mackrell wrapped his arm around an officer's neck and pulled them to the ground. He shoved another and tackled three others on separate occasions.

Clifford Mackrell, 23, Wellington

On March 5, Clifford Mackrell, 23, of Wellington in Lorain County, was ordered to serve 27 months in federal prison and two years of supervised release.

Mackrell, who had traveled to Washington, D.C., with his father, Michael Mackrell, pleaded guilty to a single count of assaulting a police officer, according to federal court records.

Mackrell was seen on video yanking an officer's gas mask, grabbing at another officer's face and eyes and pushing on officers' riot shields, court records say. Mackrell also was caught on video pushing through a bike rack barricade and making comments about doing "whatever it takes for my country."

