Six Months On, How Has the Israel-Hamas War Affected the West Bank?

It’s been nearly six months since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war. While Israel’s focus has primarily centred around Gaza, life for Palestinians in the West Bank continues to worsen. The IDF routinely carries out raids across the West Bank. Israeli forces recently withdrew from the Nur Shams refugee camp, but it was practically destroyed as a result. Many Palestinians once travelled to Israel for work. Now, they’re struggling to make ends meet. As the Palestinian economy continues to tank, people like Rajab al-Taqtuq have resorted to selling produce at the local market. .

