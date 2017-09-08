Six-month-old British triplets some of youngest survivors of Hurricane Irma

Six-month-old British triplets are said to be among the youngest survivors of Hurricane Irma.

Beatrice, Charlotte and Isabella were with their parents Kate Jackson, 33, and Alex Ashman, 31, on Tortola in the British Virgin Islands when the catastrophic storm hit.

The girls were being nursed in the safest part of their family’s home as 185mph winds ripped apart the residence, according to the Daily Mail.

Mr Ashman was able to briefly call Ms Jackson’s sister, Claire Jackson, 29, to say that her nieces were safe – but that the home in Tortola was “destroyed”.

The younger Ms Jackson, who lives in Manchester, told the Mail: “It’s a huge relief to know they’re ok but there’s another storm coming and I can tell you there are hundreds of other people that are trying to find out if their families are ok.”

“There’s no phone lines, internet nothing,” she added. “It’s been like that since Wednesday.”

Another storm, Hurricane José, is expected to bring winds of up to 150 miles per hour to the Caribbean this weekend, threatening those whose homes were lost or damaged by Irma.

Ms Jackson said that as far she knew, her sister and her family had no shelter.

“I haven’t slept. These girls are so young. It’s probably the two worst days of my life,” Ms Jackson said.

According to officials, at least 12 people have been killed in the Caribbean as a result of Irma, which left a trail of destruction in its wake. The storm is expected to hit Florida this weekend.