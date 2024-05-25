Six men arrested in southern Illinois human trafficking operation

CARBONDALE, Ill. – Authorities arrested six men in a southern Illinois human trafficking operation earlier this week.

Illinois State Police led the operation from May 22-23 in efforts to crack down on commercial sex acts. The operation focused on Carbondale, Illinois and surrounding communities.

ISP reports the following six men were arrested…

Marlin Kellum (28) – Murphysboro, IL

Charles Kemp (46) – West Frankfort, IL

Kyler McGee (23) – Anna, IL

Justin Phoenix (29) – Shiloh, IL

Scott Strudwick (35) – Murphysboro, IL

Robert Wilson (32) – Carbondale, IL

Each of these men was charged with indecent solicitation of a child, traveling to meet a child, and solicitation to meet a child.

ISP says the operation was part of a “multifaceted approach” aimed at stopping human trafficking. Several agencies, including the Southern Illinois Enforcement Group, Southern Illinois Drug Task Force, Centralia Police Department, and Salem Police Department, assisted ISP in the operation.

If you suspect human trafficking, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888, email ISP.CrimeTips@illinois.gov or click here for more resources.

