Six men arrested in Cumberland County prostitution sting

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Six men were arrested as part of a human trafficking operation in Cumberland County.

The Cumberland County District Attorney’s office says on March 28 the county’s Human Trafficking Task Force conducted Operation Demand VII with the Silver Spring Police Department, State Police, and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The enforcement focused on men seeking to pay female escorts for sexual activity at a Silver Spring Township Hotel.

The six men’s ages ranged from 25-44 with residences in Enola, Harrisburg, Lewisberry, Elizabethtown, and Mechanicsburg.

District Attorney Seán M. McCormack stated after the operation, “Our message is clear, Cumberland County is off limits to commercial sexual exploitation. Individuals, like the ones just arrested during our latest operation – Impact Demand VII – who are paying for sex is what attracts human traffickers to our community. Since we began these operations in June of 2022, we have now arrested a total of 66 individuals. We will continue to conduct these operations.”

The men will appear in district court and enforcement operations will continue in Cumberland County, according to the district attorney’s office.

