Six men arrested in connection with Lee County drive-by shootings. What we know

Lee County sheriffs arrested six men Monday in connection with three drive-by shootings in Valley.

The men were taken into custody after three property searches were conducted in Opelika. Police also seized eight firearms, and undisclosed amounts of money and marijuana.

Details of the crimes also were not disclosed by authorities.

Jamarion Satterwhite, Timothy Lamar Bell and Demarious Tyquez Stemario Ross, all 19, were each charged with two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.

Kymi Jaqwon Davis was charged with receiving stolen property in the second degree.

Alijah Dayshun Moss-Rowell, 18, was charged with possession of marijuana in the second degree.

Cord Smith, 37, was arrested for multiple outstanding warrants in Lee County.

Satterwhite, Bell and Ross are being held in the Lee County Jail on a $105,000 bond. Davis, Moss-Rowell and Smith have posted bond.

Two of the shootings occurred June 5 and the third occurred June 10, when a woman was shot inside her home while she was sleeping. An LCSO spokesperson said she was hospitalized and her current condition is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or

Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867)