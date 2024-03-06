Six new laws that impact New Mexico students

Mar. 5—The 2024 legislative session is in the books, and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has until Wednesday to sign bills into law, or they will be pocket vetoed, meaning the governor prevents a bill the Legislature passed from becoming law by not signing it.

Here's a look at six bills she's already signed into law this year that impact students in New Mexico:

1. New graduation requirements. The governor signed HB 171 on Feb. 9, implementing new graduation requirements for high school students.

2. Training for school board members. SB137 requires 10 hours of training for new school board members, prohibits new school boards from terminating superintendents shortly after the board's appointment, and requires school board candidates to report campaign contributions $1,000 or greater.

3. Funding for early childhood education. SB 153 adds $95 million to the early childhood education and care program fund for fiscal year 2025, bumping the funds to a projected $250 million. Gov. Lujan Grisham signed the bill Feb. 20.

4. Trauma-informed policies at higher education institutions. HB151 requires higher education institutions funded with state money to use trauma-informed policies and responses to sexual violence and train students on affirmative consent.

5. Mandating assistance for charter schools. HB207 changes the Public School Capital Outlay Fund to make assistance to charter schools from public school capital outlay mandatory.

6. Waivers for school districts that need local match funds. SB76 clarifies that a school district is eligible for waivers of the local match funds for projects bankrolled by the Public School Capital Outlay Council if the local match is greater than 50%.