Six juveniles arrested in Hopewell, charged with 65 car-related crimes over a year's time

HOPEWELL – Six juveniles face a total of 65 crimes stemming from a series of vehicle thefts, larcenies and vandalisms over the past year ... and police say their work is not over.

Hopewell Police announced the arrests Wednesday afternoon, saying in a statement that the arrests stemmed from “an extensive investigation that involved multiple search warrants.” Of the 65 charges, 32 were felonies, Lt. Jacquita Allen said in a statement.

With the arrests, Allen said, Hopewell Police cleared a total of 25 cases. Charges include grand and petit larceny, vandalism, trespassing and numerous firearms violations.

The crimes were committed between last July and this month, Allen said. Items recovered include identification cards, credit and debit cards, burglary tools and three stolen firearms.

“The police department's diligent efforts and thorough investigation were pivotal in making these arrests, highlighting the seriousness of the crimes committed and the comprehensive nature of the investigation,” Allen said in the statement. “Although we have made several arrests, others are still committing acts of this nature.”

Police are reminding citizens to make sure their vehicles are locked and not keep personal items in the cars.

“This is an ongoing investigation,” Allen said.

Anyone who may have information about the series of crimes is asked to call Hopewell Police at (804) 541-2284. Anonymous tips should be directed to Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202 or the P3Tips mobile app.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Six kids busted for breaking into Hopewell vehicles