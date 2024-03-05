Six New Jersey lottery players won big prizes last week playing Mega Millions, Powerball

Six lottery players in New Jersey won big prizes last week playing Powerball and Mega Millions.

The New Jersey Lottery announced Monday its weekly winners of more than $10,000. Here's a look at where these tickets were sold from Feb. 26 to March 3:

$2 million, Powerball, Feb. 28: sold at Smoker's Outlet on W Clements Bridge in Runnemede (Camden County)

$50,000, Powerball, Feb. 26: sold at Quick Chek on Union Avenue in Bound Brook (Somerset County)

$10,000, Mega Millions, Feb. 27: sold at The Glory Grocery on E 4th Street in Lakewood (Ocean County)

$10,000, Mega Millions, Feb. 27: sold via Jackpocket lottery app

$10,000, Mega Millions, March 1: sold at Bonhamtown Deli on South Main Street in Edison (Middlesex County)

$10,000, Mega Millions, March 1: sold via Jackpocket lottery app

Jackpocket is the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network. Gannett may earn revenue for audience referrals to Jackpocket services. Must be 18+, 21+ in AZ and 19+ in NE. Not affiliated with any State Lottery. Gambling Problem? Call 1-877-8-HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY); 1-800-327-5050 (MA); 1-877-MYLIMIT (OR); 1-800-GAMBLER (all others). Visit jackpocket.com/tos for full terms and conditions.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Six NJ tickets won big prizes playing Mega Millions, Powerball