Six incarcerated New Yorkers can view eclipse in settlement with the state

The New York state correctional system agreed to allow six incarcerated New Yorkers to view the eclipse this Monday, but did not go as far as resolving a legal effort that had sought to obtain eclipse-viewing permission for potentially tens of thousands of inmates.

The settlement will allow the six men "to view the solar eclipse in accordance with their sincerely held religious beliefs," said attorneys Chris McArdle, Sharon Steinerman and Madeline Byrd, who represented the plaintiffs in this case.

The lawsuit, filed late last week, alleged that the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision was in violation of a federal law that protects religious observance by incarcerated people.

Five of the six men subscribe to various religions, including Christianity, Islam and Santería, which is a religion of the African diaspora. They each argued that the eclipse has a special significance in the practice of their faiths. The sixth plaintiff, Jeremy Zielinski, is an atheist and argued that "it is a central aspect of atheism to celebrate common humanity and bring people together to encourage people to find common ground."

Aldrich Astronomical Society member Len DiPinto captured the Aug. 21, 2017, solar eclipse in a photo. A solar eclipse is set to take place April 8.

Weeks ago, Zielinski requested and was granted approval by DOCCS to view the eclipse, including an agreement that the department would provide him with the special glasses needed to observe the celestial event.

Zielinski further requested that the department enable other inmates to watch the eclipse in accordance with their religious beliefs, so it could be a shared, community experience.

Explore these interactive maps: Solar eclipse path across New York and how long will it last

Days later, DOCCS Acting Commissioner Daniel Martuscello III issued a memorandum locking down all state prisons Monday afternoon, effectively preventing anyone else from having the opportunity to view the eclipse.

"For facilities in the path of totality, visitation will be canceled," he wrote.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Albany, concerned Zielinski and five other men incarcerated at Woodbourne Correctional Facility in Sullivan County. It sought to represent all individuals in DOCCS custody who have a sincerely-held religious belief involving the eclipse.

Thursday's settlement did not address that question, leaving tens of thousands of incarcerated New Yorkers in limbo about their ability to view the eclipse come Monday afternoon.

Asher Stockler is a reporter for The Journal News and the USA Today Network New York. You can send him an email at astockler@lohud.com. Reach him securely: asher.stockler@protonmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Six incarcerated New Yorkers can view eclipse in deal, attorneys say