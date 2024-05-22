Six Flags Hurricane Harbor New Jersey preparing to open for season

JACKSON, N.J. (WHTM) – Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Water Park in New Jersey is getting ready to kick off the 2024 season.

The park, which is one of the Northeast’s largest water parks with over 50 rides and attractions, will open on May 25.

Splash Island, a new family-friendly area designed with the whole family in mind, will be debuting this year. It has over 50 play features such as colorful slides and waterfalls. The cabana has also expanded its menu and now offers specialty mixed beverages from Seacrets Distilling Company.

Hurricane Harbor will be open on weekends from May 25 to June 9 and will transition to operating daily starting June 15 and running until Sept. 2.

Six Flags Great Adventure will open for daily operations on May 23 with special festivities marking their 50th Anniversary. The special 50th Anniversary Celebrations will occur on weekends and select dates from Memorial Day to Labor Day. The celebrations will include new entertainment, enhanced attractions, and nostalgic moments around the park.

There will also be a return of the original Roaring Rapids water attraction.

A new rollercoaster, the park’s 15th, THE FLASH: Vertical Velocity also opens this summer. It is the first Super Boomerang coaster in North America, launching riders at almost 60 mph. The Giant Wheel and Saw Mill Log Flume are also receiving updates to enhance the guest experience.

The Wild Safari is also celebrating its 50th Anniversary. To mark the milestone, the new Savannah Sunset Resort & Spa will be opening on June 14. The resort, which is in the middle of the wild safari that is home to about 1,200 animals, will offer VIP animal experiences and more.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.