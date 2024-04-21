Six families displaced by fire in Jersey City: officials

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) – A fire that spread to three buildings left 12 adults and six children displaced Sunday, according to the Jersey City Fire Department.

The fire broke out around 11:20 a.m. Sunday on West Avenue near Clinton Avenue, according to Stephan Drennan, chief of the Jersey City Fire Department. By the time firefighters arrived, the fire had spread to two attached buildings.

No injuries were reported. Some 85 firefighters put the fire out in around 25 minutes, according to Drennan.

“It appears the fire started in between the buildings in an airshaft so typically what that represents is someone discarded cigarettes or something in between the buildings, we believe that’s where it started,” Drennan said.

