Six daylight-hour home burglaries in Naperville reported to police

Six Naperville homes have been burglarized during daylight hours over the last couple of weeks, according to an alert issued by the Naperville Police Department.

Five involved forced entry to the houses, with the burglars gaining access by prying open a window, the report said.

No information on where the burglaries occurred or what was stolen was provided by police.

“Burglary crews will often sit outside of and research their targets ahead of time so it is extremely important for residents to be vigilant in their neighborhoods and report any suspicious activity to police by calling 9-1-1,” the alert said.

“Additional prevention tips include keeping doors and windows locked, closing your garage door (especially overnight), and maintaining sufficient lighting, both inside and outside the home.”