Six Central Texas freshwater mussels deemed endangered due to climate change, urbanization

Six species of freshwater mussels native to the Central Texas region will be listed as endangered species as of July 4, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Monday.

Under the Endangered Species Act, killing, collecting or injuring the endangered mollusks will become a federal crime. Another species will be classified as threatened.

Populations have dropped due to reduced water quality and habitat destruction, dating to the seven-decade period from the turn of the 20th century until 1970 when more than 100 major dams were constructed to create reservoirs. The dams degraded water quality and reduced the movement of fish, U.S. Fish and Wildlife said, resulting in "irreversible changes to the natural flow regime of these rivers."

Urbanization and climate change have further aggravated the effects on rivers' ecosystems, according to an email sent to the American-Statesman by Aubry Buzek, a U.S. Fish and Wildlife spokesperson.

More than 1,500 river miles within 31 counties, including Travis and Hays, have been deemed critical habitats for the affected species, a news release said. The mussels can be found in the Colorado, Guadalupe, Brazos and Trinity river basins spanning from the northern Hill Country down to San Antonio and the Gulf Coast.

While the critical habitat designation will affect federal activities, it will not affect land ownership or establish a refuge or preserve, nor will it have an impact on most private landowners' actions, the release said. U.S. Fish and Wildlife will develop voluntary agreements with landowners to help restore and enhance habitats.

River authorities, including the Lower Colorado River Authority, have implemented conservation agreements to benefit the mussels in their basins.

“These unique freshwater mussels are found nowhere else in the world but in the rivers and streams of Central Texas,” Amy Lueders, the Fish and Wildlife Service's Southwest regional director, said in the release. “Saving these mussels isn’t just about preserving the biodiversity of the region; it also helps protect the waterways that people rely on for water and recreation. We are committed to working with local communities to ensure they have the tools they need to protect and recover these imperiled species.”

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says most private landowners' actions won't be affected when seven species of mussels native to Central Texas are listed as endangered or threatened.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Six Texas freshwater mussels to be added to endangered species list