Six busted in state sting operation against unlicensed contractors in South Lake Tahoe

Six people could face charges following an undercover operation carried out against alleged unlicensed contractors in South Lake Tahoe, according to the Contractors State License Board, which carried out the operation through its statewide investigative fraud team in partnership with the Nevada State Contractors Board.

The six contractors were caught May 29 and 30 making bids on projects ranging from $1,200 to more than $26,000. Any project bid over $500 requires a license, state officials said in announcing the action by its SWIFT investigators. The projects included home improvement, interior and exterior painting, and remodeling.

“Six individuals will be referred to the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office for charges related to unlicensed contracting,” the licensing board said in a news release. “The misdemeanor charges can carry a potential sentence of up to six months in jail and the possibility of a $5,000 criminal fine or up to $15,000 in civil penalties.

“A second offense results in a mandatory 90-day jail sentence and a fine of 20 percent of the contract price or $5,000 — whichever is greater.”

The six, who were not identified, could face additional charges, officials said.

Advertising construction services without obtaining a license in the classification being promoted is also a misdemeanor, officials said.

Natalie Watmore, a spokesperson for the licensing board, said that California licensed contractors must include their license number on any advertising or where their logo is displayed — affixed to everything from business cards to invoices to vehicles.

“Our goals are to protect consumers from fraudulent contractors and to level the playing field for licensed contractors following the law,” said Registrar of Contractors David Fogt, who oversees the licensing process across California. “We continually educate consumers about the importance of hiring licensed contractors and strongly urge homeowners to take a few moments to verify a contractor’s license before proceeding with any construction project in California.”

Watmore said that the licensing board recommends consumers pursue at least three bids from licensed contractors, which they can find on the board’s website.