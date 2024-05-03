Six arrested after Lauderdale County drug bust

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) says six people were arrested Wednesday after police found $2,000 worth of drugs at a Greenhill home.

The sheriff’s office said agents with the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a house in the 900 block of County Road 624 in the Greenhill area. Authorities said the warrant was obtained due to drug dealing activities by an occupant of the house.

According to LCSO, during the search agents located a trafficking amount of heroin along with methamphetamine, fentanyl pills, guns, drug paraphernalia and evidence of drug sales. The sheriff’s office said six people: 62-year-old Gregory Trent Parker, 23-year-old Madison Paige Womack, 26-year-old Morgan Celeste Parker, 46-year-old Bradley Lynn Womack, 54-year-old James Thomas Murphy and 49-year-old Charles Alton Gist were all arrested during the search.

LCSO said they are charged with the following:

Gregory Trent Parker trafficking in heroin, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia;

Madison Paige Womack unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia;

Morgan Celeste Parker two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia;

Bradley Lynn Womack unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia;

James Thomas Murphy unlawful possession of a controlled substance,

Charles Alton Gist unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.



The sheriff’s office said it was assisted by the Florence Police Department, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office and the Lauderdale County District Attorney’s Office.

