Sivells Bend ISD to unveil new campus plans ahead of May bond vote

Mar. 29—Sivells Bend ISD could overhaul its campus soon, should voters agree to pay for it.

The Sivells Bend ISD board voted in February for a $19.9 million bond election to be held on May 4, 2024.

If approved by the voters, the bond will address facility improvements throughout the district, including:

—A new K-8 school building;

—Bringing Sivells Bend into compliance with federal accessibility laws and new Texas state rules for student security;

—A career training facility with a shop and classrooms;

—A new storm shelter.

The financial hit to homeowners would involve raising the current Interest and Sinking rate from zero to 44 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.

"Sivells Bend ISD has reduced its ad valorem (property) tax rate 57.0 cents since 2005. If approved by the voters, the I&S tax rate increase needed to support the issuance of the bonds is 44.0 cents," stated Superintendent James Daugherty in a press release. "There will be no tax increase above the frozen level on the homesteads of taxpayers 65 years of age or older who have applied for and received the age 65 freeze from the County Appraisal District, as long as they make no substantial changes to their home."

Public review of the project starts next week. Daugherty encourages residents to attend upcoming public information sessions:

▪ Tuesday, April 2, 6 p.m. in the Sivells Bend ISD Gymnasium;

▪ Wednesday, April 10, 6 p.m. at the Moss Lake Volunteer Fire Department;

▪ Tuesday, April 16, 6 p.m. in the Sivells Bend ISD Gymnasium.

Read more about the proposal at www.sivellsbendisd.net. Email Bond24@sivellsbend.net or call 940-665-6411 with questions.