‘Situations like this draw big crowds’: Grand Saline prepares for influx of visitors for 2024 solar eclipse

GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK) – The City of Grand Saline is warning its citizens about possible large crowds traveling in to witness the April eclipse.

“We want to make sure our grocery stores, gas stations, restaurants are all prepared,” Grand Saline Mayor Ridge Tardy, said.

On April 8, Grand Saline will be a popular total eclipse viewing spot in East Texas with an approximate four minutes in totality.

“I’m hoping that we do get a lot of people out here,” Mary Corrales, Economic Development Corporation Main Street Coordinator, said.

A town hall meeting was held at Grand Saline High School, that gave people fun information on the eclipse and how to be ready for it.

“The last time of these happened was like in 2017 in Kentucky,” Tardy said. “Kentucky wasn’t as prepared. A lot of our information is coming from them. We’re grateful for that because we’re going to be able to utilize that to make sure we’re prepared.”

Grand Saline leaders told the public to expect things like an influx of people, overcrowding of roads, possible shortages of food and potential cell phone outages.

“Situations like this draw big crowds,” Tardy said. “I know we’ve talked with other surrounding areas, and they said they have hotels and such that are already sold out.”

Tardy said business owners should order more items than usual, so there’s no risk of empty shelves.

“It’s going to put a strain on our local gas stations, as far as fuel is concerned,” Jeremy Barker, public safety director for the City of Grand Saline, said. “It’s going to put a strain on our one and only grocery store in town.”

Police will also be in the downtown district of Grand Saline to help handle any problems that might arise.

Although the city is cautious, organizers said the eclipse that will be seen for approximately four minutes in Grand Saline, is an event everyone should check out.

“We just want to invite them in and be the best we can be,” Corrales said.

The City of Grand Saline said they are also expecting a big boost for its local businesses before, during and after the eclipse.

