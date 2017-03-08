SitRep: Wikileaks Says CIA Is In Your iPhone; U.S., Russian, Turkish Generals Meet; New Russian Sub Missiles

Leaked. Wikileaks is back, and has dumped thousands of pages of what it claims are CIA documents showing how the agency can bypass encryption tools, and spy on the phones and personal computers of private citizens. The leak, FP’s Elias Groll writes, can in effect “turn computers and phones into remote microphones” for government snoops. The CIA is refusing comment, but most experts in the field have said the documents appear legitimate.

The classified programs — which could be part of “the largest leak of C.I.A documents in history” according to the New York Times — were slapped with code names like Wrecking Crew, CrunchyLimeSkies, ElderPiggy, AngerQuake and McNugget.

Bad paper. The leaks, however, have likely further eroded trust between Silicon Valley tech firms and the government. No one has claimed credit for passing the documents on the Wikileaks, but experts say that it’s likely that only a foreign power could have had the tools to break into government servers and swipe the material. The leak comes just days after President Donald Trump charged, without evidence, that the U.S. government had “tapped” his communications at Trump Tower during the presidential election.

China pushes for peace, threatens Washington. Beijing is pleading for calm in the wake of the latest North Korean missile and nuclear tests, asking Pyongyang to halt the tests, and Washington and Seoul to put the brakes on a major military exercise. But that doesn’t mean the Chinese are happy about the U.S. deployment this week of the THAAD missile defense system to South Korea.

Beijing is “firmly opposed” to the deployment, foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters at a press briefing in Beijing. “China will resolutely take necessary measures to defend our own security interests. All consequences entailed from this will be borne by the US and the ROK.”

Test for Trump. The White House has tried to reassure allies in the region, with president Trump having called Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday, and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson preparing to visit the region next week. Tillerson will make stops in Tokyo, Seoul, South Korea, and China, but he has never dealt with a proliferation problem like this one in his career as an oil executive.

The New York Times notes that “Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has already been to Seoul on one visit, but was there mostly to reassure the country that, despite Mr. Trump’s statements last year, the United States remains committed to its defense,” and “new national security adviser, Lt. Gen. H. R. McMaster, has focused more on counterinsurgency than dealing with the peculiar problem of a nuclear-armed failing state.”

Sit down. The top U.S. military officer met with his counterparts from Russia and Turkey on Tuesday, in a significant pow-wow that brought together Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; Gen. Valery Gerasimov, the chief of the Russian general staff; and their Turkish counterpart, Gen. Hulusi Akar. The point of the meeting was to discuss “the fight against all terrorist organizations in Syria” and “the importance of additional measures for de-conflicting operations,” a spokesman for Dunford said in a statement.

Serious tensions remain, however. Turkey is alarmed that the United States continues to back Kurdish militias in Syria, a group Ankara says are terrorists. A Turkish official told Reuters that the meeting, however, “could change the whole picture.”

But — and this is a big one — the official said Ankara is not happy that the U.S. might push the Kurds and Arabs into Raqqa, without Turkey. “It appears that the U.S. may carry out this operation with the [Kurdish] YPG, not with Turkey. And at the same time the U.S. is giving weapons to the YPG.” American military officials insist they only supply arms to Syrian Arabs, who are allied with the YPG. “If this operation is carried out in this manner there will be a cost for Turkey-U.S. relations, because the YPG is a terrorist organization,” the official added.

Elsewhere in the fight. Iranian officials have that around 2,100 Iranian troops have been killed fighting in Iraq and Syria. “Some 2,100 martyrs have been martyred so far in Iraq or other places defending the holy mausoleums,” Mohammad Ali Shahidi told the state-run IRNA news agency. The figure was more than double the number he gave in November, which referred only to Syria.