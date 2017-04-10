SitRep: Which Way on Syria; U.S. Ships Push Toward Korea; Washington Lambasts Moscow

With Adam Rawnsley

The Syria problem. The Trump administration sent some of its top officials out to make the rounds of the Sunday talk shows this weekend, but for all of the discussion of regime change in Damascus and defeating the Islamic State, U.S. policy in Syria remains a slippery thing.

“Our priority is first the defeat of ISIS,” Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on ABC. Once that fight is over — whatever the end state might look like and leaving aside al Qaeda’s Syrian franchise — “we hope to turn our attention to cease fire agreements between the regime and opposition forces.”

In another interview on CBS’s Face the Nation, Tillerson said Washington and its allies are looking to “navigate a political outcome in which the Syrian people in fact will determine Bashar al-Assad’s fate and his legitimacy.”

That diplomatic angle was challenged by Nikki Haley, the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, when she appeared on CNN. Haley, who has taken a harder line on Russia and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad than others in the administration, said “regime change is something that we think is going to happen,” in Syria, and “we don’t see a peaceful Syria with Assad in there.”

Different, but similar. The differences in rhetoric and approach between the two officials are real. Yet both mark a break from President Donald Trump’s “American First” campaign by appearing to commit the United States to a deeper military and diplomatic role in resolving the Syrian civil war, which has raged for six years and displaced millions of Syrians.

Hill hawks. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) doesn’t like what he’s hearing. The senator blasted Tillerson’s comments over the weekend, saying “this idea that we’re going to get rid of ISIS and then we’ll hopefully use Assad and others to come up with a solution, it’s not going to work,” Rubio said. “There seems to be a difference between what Ambassador Haley is saying, and what she said last night that Assad really has no future, and what I heard this morning from Secretary Tillerson.”

A little of this, a little of that. National Security Advisor Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster tried to split the difference between Tillerson and Haley on FOX News, saying there “has to be a significant change in the nature” of Assad’s regime, while calling for “a degree of simultaneous activity” between pressuring Assad to leave and fighting ISIS. He added, “we’re not saying that we are the ones who are going to effect that change” on Assad.

Let’s all agree on Russia. Tillerson wasn’t quite so diplomatic when it comes to Russia, however. “Clearly they’ve been incompetent, and perhaps they’ve just simply been out-maneuvered by the Syrians” he said when asked how Russian troops serving on a Syrian air base with Syrian chemical weapons could not know about the country’s activities.

“How could it be” that the Russians had advisors and troops at the base, McMaster said, and not know “the Syrian air force was preparing and executing a mass murder attack with chemical weapons?” He added, “I think everyone in the world sees Russia as part of the problem.” Tillerson is headed to Moscow on Tuesday for meetings with Russian officials, but so far doesn’t have a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin penciled into his schedule.

Why are we here? This new debate over what to do in Syria was prompted by last week’s apparent chemical weapons attack by the regime on civilians that killed at least 80, and sickened hundreds more. In response, president Trump ordered the firing of 59 cruise missiles at the Syrian base that launched the attack. “Looming over the broadly-cheered strikes on Friday was the apparent lack of any overarching strategy to lever Assad out of power or facilitate a political solution to the six-year old Syrian civil war,” FP’s Dan De Luce and Keith Johnson write.

Trump’s “first foray into armed conflict against Syria’s Russian-backed leader, Bashar al-Assad, underscored the president’s willingness to change course quickly and make decisions about war and peace without a long deliberative process, a tendency that might keep allies — and potential foes — off balance,” FP’s Paul McLeary and Colum Lynch add in another story looking at the international fallout from the strikes.