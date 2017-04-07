SitRep: Trump’s War; Russia Angry Over U.S. Strike In Syria; Russian Frigate Headed For Syria

Footage Of Damaged Airfield Emerges; What Does It Mean For U.S. Troops On The Ground?; Moscow To Improve Syrian Air Defenses; And Lots More

With Adam Rawnsley

Strike one. President Donald Trump performed an abrupt about face from previous policy statements decrying foreign wars and promoting cooperation with Russia Thursday night by launching 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at an airbase in Syria, deepening American involvement in the civil war there while infuriating Russia, a country he had long said he wanted to find common ground with in fighting the Islamic State.

The strikes came in response to a chemical weapons attack the Syrian government launched against civilians on Tuesday, which killed 70 people and sickened hundreds more. The Syrian Ministry of Defense said Friday that six people were killed in the American bombardment, which also damaged several Russian-made aircraft, according to initial reports.

What does this mean? As of Friday morning, “it’s not clear exactly what the administration seeks to achieve in Syria,” FP’s Paul McLeary writes. “Just a week ago, it signalled a willingness to let Assad continue in power — or why a limited strike on a single airfield would somehow change the calculus of the Syrian leader, who has deployed every weapon in his arsenal to crush the uprising that began in 2011.”

But “shifting the ongoing U.S. military effort in Syria to target the regime of Bashar al Assad and his forces, rather than the Islamic State, would be legally and operationally tricky,” FP notes in another analysis. Syria’s air defenses are robust, existing legal authorities to fight Islamist terrorists likely wouldn’t apply to a sovereign state like Syria, and Syrian, Iranian, and other forces backed by Tehran could make life difficult for the 1,000 U.S. troops on the ground in northern Syria.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told reporters Thursday night that “there has been no change” American policy on Assad. But he went after Moscow hard, charging, “either Russia has been complicit or Russia has been simply incompetent,” in keeping the Syrian government to its promise to destroy all of its chemical weapons. Tillerson is due in Moscow next week for a planned visit with top Kremlin officials.

From Russia with… Tillerson also called the strike on the airbase, from which the chemical weapons attack was launched, “proportional.” But Russian President Vladimir Putin disagrees. A Kremlin spokesman said Friday that the Russian leader “considers the American strikes against Syria an aggression against a sovereign government in violations of the norms of international law, and under a far-fetched pretext.”

U.S. Defense officials have confirmed that the U.S. military communicated with their Russian counterparts in the hours before the attack, warning them off since Russian troops and helicopters are based at the airfield. On Friday, Moscow cancelled its involvement in a critical “hotline” that U.S. and Russian military officials have maintained since 2015 which allows officers from both countries to speak on a daily basis to ensure their fighter jets stay away from one another over Syria.

Russian response. The Russian frigate Admiral Grigorovich, entered the Mediterranean on Friday, according to Russian news outlet TASS, and is heading toward Tartus, the Russian port in Syria. The ship is armed with Kalibr cruise missiles, a government official said. A Kremlin official added that Moscow is undertaking “a number of measures aimed at strengthening and improving the effectiveness of the Syrian air defense system…in order to protect the vital parts of the Syrian infrastructure.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also slammed the attack on Friday, calling it “an act of aggression under a completely far-fetched pretext.” He compared it to the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq in 2003, “when the US and the UK, along with some of their allies, invaded Iraq without the consent of the UN Security Council and in violation of international law.”

From the ground. Syrian state TV has been broadcasting what is says is amateur footage of the impact last night. A Russian reporter from Russia 24 visited the airfield Friday morning, and posted pictures and video to his social media accounts showing damaged runways and burned out fighter planes sitting in their bunkers. A longer clip is available on YouTube. And here’s more from Russian television that shows footage of the base taken by a Russian drone after the attack.