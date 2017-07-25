SitRep: Trump Tweets Classified CIA Program; Top WH Officials Burning Out

With Adam Rawnsley Facts, secrets, and Tweets. President Donald Trump appears to have declassified a CIA operation to arm Syrian rebels during a furious round of Tweets attacking the Washington Post on Monday night. The president, who previously disclosed classified information to Russian government officials in the Oval Office, (and in another slip-up confirmed ...

Facts, secrets, and Tweets. President Donald Trump appears to have declassified a CIA operation to arm Syrian rebels during a furious round of Tweets attacking the Washington Post on Monday night. The president, who previously disclosed classified information to Russian government officials in the Oval Office, (and in another slip-up confirmed the leak himself), complained, without offering evidence, that a recent Post story about the program “fabricated the facts.” The story which broke last week is here. What he paper supposedly got wrong is unclear, since the president himself confirmed that the basic facts were correct.

And Politico’s Hadas Gold found the exact Fox News segment that set the president off.

Jeff Sessions’ no good, rotten week. Trump continued his campaign against his own Attorney General Jeff Sessions Tuesday morning, writing that Sessions “has taken a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes (where are E-mails & DNC server) & Intel leakers!”

Remarkably, Trump also attacked the acting head of the FBI Andrew McCabe: “Problem is that the acting head of the FBI & the person in charge of the Hillary investigation, Andrew McCabe, got $700,000 from H for wife!” McCabe’s wife, Dr. Jill McCabe, actually received funding from Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe for her Senate run. Just to remind everyone, Trump beat Clinton over eight months ago in the general election.

Afghan grind fragmenting Trump’s cabinet. There’s little good news coming out of Afghanistan these days, and in Washington, the wheels keep turning on the long-awaited Trump strategy. But two national security officials told Politico’s Susan Glasser that a recent National Security Council Principals Committee meeting about Afghanistan descended into a “shitshow” of disagreements and complaints.

So far, president Trump has refused to sign off on any plan that national security advisor, Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster has given him. The Daily Beast adds that presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner is “deliberately not taking a hard position” on troop levels and potential escalation, according to officials, preferring instead to watch the mood of the president, which “has shifted closer to heavier skepticism regarding deeper military involvement in a conflict that the president often now views as potentially yielding no tangible win for his presidency.”

Burn out. “Frustration is mounting among leading foreign policy officials in President Donald Trump’s administration as they chafe at some policy and bureaucratic defeats and complain they lack independence to do their jobs,” White House officials tell Reuters. “The clash between internationalists urging the traditional U.S. leadership role in the world and advocates of an ‘America First’ approach has worn down foreign policy and intelligence professionals inside the government, according to the officials.”

Tillerson tries again. After losing his fight with the White House over his first choice to become the top U.S. diplomat to Asia, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is considering a new candidate with a history in business but little diplomatic experience, BuzzFeed’s John Hudson reports.

“Olin Wethington, a former Treasury Department official and a nonresident fellow at the Atlantic Council, is now a contender for the nomination of assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, four individuals familiar with the matter said.” An official warned however, that three other candidates are still in the mix. Tillerson originally wanted to give the job to Susan Thornton, a veteran diplomat who speaks Mandarin Chinese, but the White House vetoed the move, infuriating Tillerson.

Big guns. Defense News dropped its annual list of Top 100 defense companies. And guess what? Lockheed Martin is, as usual, on top. DN’s Aaron Mehta writes that defense revenues for the top defense companies in the world “increased in 2016, ending a five-year slide and signaling that the era of defense austerity may officially be at an end.” The total 2016 revenues for those companies came in at $364.8 billion, an increase of 3.6 percent over 2015.

But! “The top 25 companies accounted for 74 percent of total defense revenues in the year, and the top 10 firms accounted for 54 percent of total defense revenues in the year, identical figures to the 2015 list.”