SitRep: Trump’s Iran Warning; SEAL Raid Disaster; Putin Testing Trump; Inside the New NSC

Iran “on notice.” National security advisor Michael Flynn made a surprise visit to the White House briefing room Wednesday, where he delivered a stern rebuke to Iran for their recent missile test, and quickly walked off.

The White House was “officially putting Iran on notice” Flynn said, without going into detail. The announcement marked the harshest language from the Trump administration yet, and signaled a major shift in how Washington will deal with Tehran. Trump has long railed against the 2015 deal with Iran to curb its nuclear weapons program, a deal many Iran hawks — including Flynn, and to a lesser degree Defense Secretary Jim Mattis — thought gave too much away for too little in return.

Again with the Tweets. On Thursday morning, Trump Tweeted, “Iran has been formally PUT ON NOTICE for firing a ballistic missile. Should have been thankful for the terrible deal the U.S. made with them!” and “Iran was on its last legs and ready to collapse until the U.S. came along and gave it a life-line in the form of the Iran Deal: $150 billion.”

The missile. On Sunday, Iran launched a medium-range Khorramshahr missile, which flew about 600 miles before exploding in the air. The launch didn’t violate the nuclear deal, but there’s plenty of debate over whether it violateed U.N. resolution 2231, which solidified the international community’s acceptance of the pact.

The Iranians had announced late last year they were going to conduct such a test, Matthew McInnis, an Iran expert at the American Enterprise Institute told SitRep. “They’re trying to do a signaling game here” he said, and noted the muted nature of Tehran’s announcement of the test. “They’re not being in-your-face provocative,” which indicates that the Iranians are treading somewhat carefully because they’re unsure about how the new administration will react.

Yemen. Another major point of contention is Iranian support for Houthi rebels in Yemen. “We assess Iran seeks to leverage this relationship with the Houthis to build a long-term presence in Yemen,” a Trump administration official told reporters during the background briefing. “This support risks expanding and intensifying the conflict in Yemen.” The official added, “there are a large number of options available to the administration. We are going to take appropriate action.”

There have been rumblings that the new administration is open to taking more direct action in Yemen, which was borne out last weekend in the disastrous raid by Navy SEALs on an al Qaeda camp in the country. The raid left one SEAL dead, and six other U.S. troops wounded. In a statement released Wednesday, the U.S. Central Command said it “has concluded regrettably that civilian non-combatants were likely killed in the midst of a firefight during a raid in Yemen Jan. 29. Casualties may include children.”

Blame. The operation, planned by the Obama administration but approved by President Trump, is a matter of concern for the Pentagon. Reuters reports “U.S. military officials” have said “Trump approved his first covert counterterrorism operation without sufficient intelligence, ground support or adequate backup preparations. As a result, three officials said, the attacking SEAL team found itself dropping onto a reinforced al Qaeda base defended by landmines, snipers, and a larger than expected contingent of heavily armed Islamist extremists.”

The New York Times notes that Trump’s “new national security team, led by Mr. Flynn, the former head of the Defense Intelligence Agency and a retired general with experience in counterterrorism raids, has said that it wants to speed the decision-making when it comes to such strikes, delegating more power to lower-level officials so that the military may respond more quickly. Indeed, the Pentagon is drafting such plans to accelerate activities against the Qaeda branch in Yemen.”

Grown ups. Coming into Trump’s inauguration, there was a consensus that new Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Defense Secretary James Mattis, and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly “were supposed to be the ‘grown-ups,’ the rational elders who would bring a note of caution and experience to the Trump administration,” write FP’s Dan De Luce and John Hudson. “But after less than two weeks in office, doubts are growing among lawmakers and career government officials that those seasoned hands have much say in White House decision-making or much influence over the impulsive president and his inner circle, led by the anti-globalist, right-wing ideologue Stephen Bannon.”