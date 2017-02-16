SitRep: Trump, Intel Community Raise Stakes; Harward Tilts Power Balance at NSC; Trump Tricks Defense Industry

Watchdog. The struggle between the Trump White House and the U.S. intelligence community is very real, and appears to be getting worse. In the wake of unusual leaks about former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn’s phone conversations with the Russian ambassador, the New York Times reports that Trump is considering naming a New York billionaire (are there any left in New York, or are they all in the Trump administration now?) to lead a review of the U.S. intel community.

The potential gig for Stephen A. Feinberg — co-founder of Cerberus Capital Management and ally of Stephen Bannon — “has met fierce resistance among intelligence officials,” the Times notes, and has “rocked the intelligence community in recent weeks, raising the prospect of direct White House control over America’s spies at a time when Mr. Trump’s ties to Mr. Putin are under investigation by the F.B.I. and congressional committees.”

Spies keeping intel from Trump. And then there’s this. The Wall Street Journal reports that anonymous U.S. intel officials tell them they’re holding back some information when briefing the president. The information deals only with “sources and methods” — how and where the spies obtained the information — out of fear that Trump or his team could leak it.

Both the White House and the DNI deny that this is taking place, and intel officials insist that nothing of importance is being withheld from the president. But the paper’s Shane Harris and Carol Lee report that “the intelligence agencies have been told to dramatically pare down the president’s daily intelligence briefing, both the number of topics and how much information is described under each topic, an official said. Compared with his immediate predecessors, Mr. Trump so far has chosen to rely less on the daily briefing than they did.”

We’re from the Kremlin, and we’re here to help. On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin says he just wants to help. “It’s absolutely clear that in the area of counter-terrorism all relevant governments and international groups should work together,” he said. Putin also complained that NATO has been “constantly provoking us in order to embroil us in confrontation,” while pointing to “the ongoing attempts to interfere in our internal affairs and destabilize the social and political situation in Russia.”

The ask. Meanwhile, The Senate Judiciary Committee’s Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) want the Justice Department to hand over details on Michael Flynn’s resignation. The bipartisan duo sent a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and FBI Director James Comey asking for a briefing and documents tied to Flynn’s ouster.

New face, old allies. Now that Flynn is out, it looks like the national security advisor job is retired Vice Admiral Robert Harward’s to turn down. “His selection could temper and potentially undercut the influence of Stephen Bannon, Trump’s powerful chief strategist,” writes FP’s Dan De Luce, John Hudson and Paul McLeary, since he would create another power center apart from the Flynn/Bannon axis, one likely more aligned with Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, who Harward worked with in Afghanistan in 2001.

Harward and Mattis were the first two U.S. combat commanders on the ground to fight the Taliban, and Harward helped Mattis develop Iran contingency plans while his deputy at the U.S. Central Command. There are concerns, however. Like Mattis and DHS secretary John Kelly, Harward only recently retired from the military, sparking concerns over the militarization of the National Security Council.

What happens to Flynn’s NSC? A number of NSC directors who were preparing to come into government under Flynn now find themselves in limbo, the Washington Post reports. Those recruited by Flynn or Keith Kellogg who are awaiting security clearances “are unsure whether their job offers still stand or if they should reconsider a decision to join the administration.” One of those officials noted, “I thought there needed to be somebody there who doesn’t need to get up to speed. Now, I don’t know what’s happening.”

Mattis tells NATO to pay up. Speaking at a NATO conference in Brussels on Wednesday, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis issued a fuzzy ultimatum to NATO allies, demanding they shoulder the burden of defense more but failing to say what the White House would do if they don’t, FP’s Robbie Gramer tells us.