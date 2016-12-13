SitRep: Tillerson for State; China Calls Trump “a Child” for Comments; Aleppo Falls

It’s official. President-elect Donald Trump will nominate Exxon CEO Rex Tillerson to be his Secretary of State. The nod to Tillerson, who comes to the table with no diplomatic experience but decades of forging business deals with foreign countries, raises questions over how well he will manage to separate U.S. interests from those of the only company he has ever worked for.

Exxon has business interests in Russian worth billions, and Tillerson has long opposed U.S. sanctions against Russia for its 2014 invasion of Ukraine and annexation of Crimea. In particular, he struck in 2011 deal with Moscow giving Exxon access to critical Arctic resources, which also allows Russian state oil company OAO Rosneft — currently under sanction by the U.S. — to invest in Exxon projects around the world.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Tuesday that European and American sanctions against Russia should be extended due to lack of progress in implementing the Minsk ceasefire agreement in Ukraine.

Hill reacts? It remains to be seen what Senate Republicans will make of the Tillerson nomination, but many lawmakers have rejected Trump’s willingness to work with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Republicans such as Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) have already hinted that Tillerson’s personal ties to Putin could be a stumbling block in the confirmation process. In Russia, however, word of the appointment is going over well. Putin spokesman Dmirti Peskov praised Tillerson on Monday, saying he carried out his work in Russia in a “highly professional manner.”

Exxon. Journalist Steve Coll, who literally wrote the book on Exxon, wrote recently that as Exxon chief, Tillerson has already managed “a parallel quasi-state,” where he was tasked with “absorbing complex political analysis, evaluating foreign leaders, attending ceremonial events, and negotiating with friends and adversaries.” But many of the Exxon exes Coll interviewed thought of the State Department as “generally unhelpful, a bureaucracy of liberal career diplomats who were biased against oil and incompetent when it came to sensitive and complex oil-deal negotiations.”

Trump on China, China on Trump. A Monday editorial in the Global Times, a Chinese state-run newspaper, said President-elect Donald Trump was “like a child in his ignorance of foreign policy,” for his comments questioning decades of U.S. policy over the “one China” policy. The paper went on, “the One China policy cannot be bought and sold. Trump, it seems, only understands business and believes that everything has a price.”

On Sunday, Trump unnerved both Beijing and Taiwan when he told Fox News, “I fully understand the ‘one China’ policy, but I don’t know why we have to be bound by a ‘one China’ policy unless we make a deal with China having to do with other things, including trade.”

Bonnie Glaser, director of the China Power Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told SitRep that officials in Beijing are likely “scrambling to figure out what Trump is trying to accomplish, how much is serious, and how much is posturing.”

In Taiwan, Trump’s apparent willingness to use the island as a bargaining chip in negotiations with Beijing over trade deals is also a cause for concern. “Taiwan has always been fearful that the U.S. would abandon it,” Glaser said. “For Taiwan this is real, we have a mutual defense treaty with Taiwan, and from their perspective we abandoned them in 1979” when Washington instituted the “one China” policy.

Intel wars. Not all U.S. intelligence agencies are on board with the CIA’s assertion that Moscow was actively working to elect Trump, Reuters’ Mark Hosenball and Jonathan Landay report.

Several intel officials tell them that while the Office of the Director of National Intelligence “does not dispute the CIA’s analysis of Russian hacking operations, it has not endorsed their assessment because of a lack of conclusive evidence that Moscow intended to boost Trump over Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton, said the officials, who declined to be named.” Specifically, one official said that while “ODNI is not arguing that the agency (CIA) is wrong, only that they can’t prove intent.”

Russia hit both Dems and Repubs. The Washington Post’s Greg Miller and Adam Entous write that “U.S. officials said that both parties were repeatedly targeted as part of a months-long cyber-operation linked to Moscow, but that Democratic institutions and operatives came under a more sustained and determined online assault.” One of the things that is hard to determine is how much information was lifted from Republican servers, however.