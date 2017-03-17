SitRep: Tillerson Hints at Pre-Emptive Strikes in North Korea; WH Apologizes to UK for Spicer Spy Claim; Budget Season Hits

New Nominees for Pentagon; Flynn Has More Ties to Russia; China Keeps Building in the SCS; And Lots More

With Adam Rawnsley

Tillerson on the road. During a press conference in South Korea on Friday, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson hinted that Washington might be open to pre-emptive attacks on North Korean weapons facilities. “If they elevate the threat of their weapons program to a level that we believe that requires action, [military action] is on the table,” Tillerson said.

He added that the Obama administration policy of practicing “strategic patience” with North Korea was a failure. “Let me be clear: The policy of strategic patience has ended,” Tillerson said without elaborating what those policy changes might entail. He did say, however, “we do not want things to get to a military conflict… but obviously if North Korea takes actions that threatens the South Korean forces or our own forces, then that would be met with an appropriate response.”

While in Tokyo on Thursday, the secretary ripped the “20 years of failed approach” to North Korea, saying he would press the Chinese leadership this weekend “to bring North Korea to a different attitude.” On Saturday, Tillerson will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping as he wraps up a three-nation trip through East Asia. He tossed barbs in Beijing’s direction, as well, calling China’s reaction to the U.S. deployment of the THAAD missile defense system to South Korea “inappropriate and troubling.” (Beijing has shut down about two dozen South Korean chain stories operating in China.)

Budget season! The “skinny” budget blueprint unveiled by the White House on Thursday is rather short on details, and faces long odds in Congress, where President Donald Trump’s fellow Republicans expressed serious reservations about numerous funding cuts.

“As a political document,” FP’s Dan De Luce and Colum Lynch write in their wrapup, the budget “reflects the White House’s preference for a narrow definition of U.S. interests not seen since before World War II. Titled ‘America First,’ the Trump budget also reflects a deep skepticism of government programs meant to defuse conflicts, fight poverty abroad, or battle transnational challenges like climate change.”

Republican leaders, many of whom said they supported the overall thrust of the budget, criticized specific cuts, especially those aimed at the State Department. “I’m absolutely shocked at the Administration’s puny request,” said Hal Rogers (R-Ky.), chairman of the House Appropriations’ Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs. “The U.S. has a vital role to play in advancing democracy, protecting the innocent, helping the displaced and vulnerable, and offering diplomatic solutions to overseas unrest and other challenges abroad.” Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), focusing on the defense budget buildup he considers insufficient, added, “it is clear that this budget proposed today cannot pass the Senate.”

Spies like us. The normally silent British intelligence agency slammed the Trump administration and Fox News after press secretary Sean Spicer cited a Fox commentator’s report claiming former President Barack Obama had asked the GCHQ to spy on President Donald Trump.

In an extremely rare public statement, the agency said that “recent allegations made by media commentator Judge Andrew Napolitano about GCHQ being asked to conduct ‘wire tapping’ against the then President Elect are nonsense,” a spokesman said. “They are utterly ridiculous and should be ignored,” the spokesman added. The Telegraph newspaper reported Friday that both Spicer and Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, Trump’s National Security Adviser, were forced to apologize to the British government over the claims. “The apology came direct from them,” a source told the paper. Senate intel chiefs have said they have found no evidence at all for Trump’s claims that the Obama administration was eavesdropping on Trump Tower.

Strike controversy. There are conflicting reports over an overnight U.S. air strike in Idlib, Syria. Some locals on the ground told the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights that the strike hit a mosque in al Jinah, a village between the cities of Idlib and Aleppo, and that 42 civilians had been killed. The U.S. Central Command denies this, issuing a short statement Thursday evening saying, “U.S. forces conducted an airstrike on an Al Qaeda in Syria meeting location March 16 in Idlib, Syria, killing several terrorists. Idlib has been a significant safe haven for Al Qaeda in recent years.” More to come.