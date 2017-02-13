SitRep: Response to North Korean Missile Launch; Flynn in Trouble; Chaos Inside the National Security Council

Testing, testing… Both Iran and North Korea have conducted controversial ballistic missile tests in the three weeks since Donald Trump moved into the White House, but the presidential campaign rhetoric about sinking Iranian boats and stopping Pyongyang’s missile programs has been in short supply.

The Trump administration continues to weigh its options in the wake of North Korea’s ballistic missile launch on Saturday, as the White House confronts, early on, a problem that has vexed Washington for decades. The U.N. Security Council is expected to hold an emergency meeting Monday about the issue.

Wedge issue. When word of the launch reached the U.S., president Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe were eating iceburg wedges in a dining room full of paying customers at the president’s private Mar-a-Lago retreat. And the launch didn’t interrupt their dinner. According to a report from CNN, the guests, who paid the president $200,000 for the proximity, were able to watch as White House aides poured over government documents and made hurried phone calls while they briefed the two leaders who continued to dine by candlelight in the center of the room. Later, the president would drop in at a wedding being held at the estate, telling guests how much money the wedding party had paid him.

Call and response. National Security Advisor Michael Flynn continues to feel the heat after new revelations that he may have mislead Vice President Mike Pence over his December phone calls with the Russian ambassador to the United States.

The episode — in which Flynn reportedly chatted with the ambassador about the possibility of lifting sanctions on Moscow before President Donald Trump took office — reinforces growing concerns among lawmakers in Congress and European allies about Trump’s apparently unshakable affinity for Russian President Vladimir Putin. And it’s likely moving the deckchairs within the White House, writes FP’s Dan De Luce: “With Flynn already mired in a power struggle with the president’s chief strategist, Stephen Bannon, and other officials, the embarrassing incident threatens to further undercut his influence and bolster Bannon’s role.”

What’s the word? According to reporting over the weekend, the situation inside the NSC is tense. Administration officials told a variety of news outlets that Flynn appears increasingly isolated. “The knives are out for Flynn,” one administration official told the Washington Post.

“Flynn is running out of friends, no question,” a different administration official said. “The broad consensus in the White House is that he lied. The vice president feels like he lied. In a position that needs to be no drama, it’s nonstop drama. I would be very surprised if he lasts much longer.”

Another story that appeared in Politico reports that while Trump is unlikely to dump Flynn in the short term, he has told people he’s unhappy with the situation. “He thinks he’s a problem,” said one person familiar with the president’s thinking. “I would be worried if I was General Flynn.”

The scene. National security council staffers, according to a New York Times report, are alternatively confused by Trump’s erratic public statements on foreign policy issues, and paranoid about internal probes to suss out leakers, and have taken to using encrypted communications to talk to one another.

I conversations with staffers, the Times reports that since the council staff draws heavily from the military, particularly former officers who worked for Flynn, “many of the first ideas that have been floated have involved military, rather than diplomatic, initiatives.” In response to the Iranian missile launch last month, and its continued efforts to supply Houthi rebels in Yemen, Defense secretary Jim Mattis reportedly was looking at options to wanted to board Iranian ships, but shelved the plan.

The Blackwater of jihad. A group calling itself Malhama Tactical, led by a 24 year-old Uzbek jihadist, can developed a new business model: contracting out its services to militant groups in Syria and elsewhere, looking to sharpen their tactical prowess.

In a remarkable story, FP contributors Rao Komar, Christian Borys, and Eric Woods write that while the group only consists of 10 well-trained fighters from Uzbekistan and other Muslim-majority republics of the Russian Caucasus, “Malhama promotes its battles across online platforms, and the relentless marketing has paid off: The outfit’s fighting prowess and training programs are renowned among jihadis in Syria and their admirers elsewhere.”