SitRep: North Korea Wrangling; Hill Wrestles With Russia Sanctions; Debate Over Syria Strategy Continues

China’s proposal. Officials in Beijing are pushing the Trump administration to begin negotiations on a temporary freeze on North Korea’s nuclear and missile tests “in return for reducing the American military footprint in the Korean Peninsula,” the New York Times’ David Sanger and Gardiner Harris report.

The proposal came up again on Wednesday in Washington, when Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis met with their Chinese counterparts.

“But White House officials say they are not interested in any proposal that would require the United States to lift military or economic pressure on the North, even in return for a moratorium on tests. Instead, Mr. Tillerson and Mr. Mattis publicly pressed the Chinese to exert more diplomatic and economic pressure on Pyongyang, though President Trump indicated on Twitter on Tuesday that he had just about given up on obtaining help from the Chinese.”

South Korea’s stance. In an interview with Reuters on Thursday, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said it is China that needs to do more. Moon called for “strong” sanctions to be slapped on North Korea if it tests an intercontinental ballistic missile or conducts a sixth nuclear test. “China is North Korea’s only ally and China is the country that provides the most economic assistance to North Korea,” Moon said. “Without the assistance of China, sanctions won’t be effective at all.”

FP’s Robbie Gramer and Paul McLeary point out that Beijing is “increasingly caught in the middle of the Trump administration’s showdown with Pyongyang,” since China is North Korea’s economic lifeline, accounting for 90 percent of trade with the Hermit Kingdom, much of it funneled through a shadowy network of front companies and businesses. During a press conference with Mattis on Wednesday, Tillerson said that “we reiterated to China that they have a diplomatic responsibility to exert much greater economic and diplomatic pressure on the regime if they want to prevent further escalation in the region.”

After Raqqa, what? A Trump administration official, speaking with the Washington Post’s Karen DeYoung and Greg Jaffe, dismissed concerns that the U.S. and Iran are lurching toward a deeper conflict in Syria. “If you’re worried that any incident anywhere could cause Iran to take advantage of vulnerable U.S. forces . . . if you don’t think America has real interests that are worth fighting for, then fine,” the official said, adding that with U.S. air power, a small number of forces could act in Syria much like the 1960s TV show, “The Rat Patrol,” about WWII.

The article jumps off from a story in Foreign Policy last week that outlined a debate between the White House and Pentagon about U.S. strategy in Syria, and how strongly U.S. forces should confront Iran there.

ISIS blows up mosque. In Mosul, Islamic State militants bombed the historic Nouri Grand Mosque in Mosul late Wednesday, levelling the structure that has stood for hundreds of years when government forces approached. ISIS is down to a pocket of control in western Mosul, and government forces have them surrounded. The group blamed a U.S. airstrike, but footage clearly shows that the mosque — which had been used to build car bombs — being blown up from the ground.\

Hack back. Russian hackers targeting the 2016 election didn’t just go after email accounts and Democratic Party computers. They also hit American voting systems, and on Wednesday a Department of Homeland Security official offered the government’s first concrete assessment of how many such systems came under attack. Jeanette Manfra, the department’s acting deputy undersecretary of cyber security, told the Senate Intelligence Committee that Russian targeted the “election-related” systems of 21 states. She would not identify which states were targeted and emphasized the department has no evidence Russian hackers were successful in altering votes or vote counts.

Russia sanctions. Senate Democrats are scratching their heads over a move by House Republicans to stall a Senate-passed bill to increase sanctions on Russia. On Tuesday, House lawmakers said they could not move forward on a sanctions bill passed by a 97-2 margin in the Senate because of the constitutional requirement that laws raising revenue originate in the House.