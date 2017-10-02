SitRep: North Korea Smuggling Weapons to Egypt; Trump Orders Pyongyang Hacks

By Paul McLeary with Adam Rawnsley BREAKING: At least 50 people are dead and over 200 wounded in an attack at a country music festival in Las Vegas Sunday night. Authorities have identified the shooter as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock of Las Vegas, who opened fire from his room at the Mandalay Bay hotel next ...

BREAKING: At least 50 people are dead and over 200 wounded in an attack at a country music festival in Las Vegas Sunday night. Authorities have identified the shooter as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock of Las Vegas, who opened fire from his room at the Mandalay Bay hotel next to the concert site.

Friends like these. In August, Egyptian authorities seized a boatload of $23 million worth of rocket-propelled grenades shipped from North Korea. And now we know who the mystery customer was: Egypt. The Washington Post’s Joby Warrick reports that the Trump administration froze $30 million of Egyptian aid money over the summer in order to signal Washington’s irritation with the sale of the 30,000 grenades brokered by Egyptian businessmen.

The seizure came just as U.S. forces were preparing to participate in a major war game with Egyptian forces for the first time since 2009, after president Obama called off the long-running exercise over human rights concerns in Egypt.

U.S. hackers vs. DPRK: The U.S. has been disrupting the Internet access of North Korean spies, using distributed denial of service attacks to knock Pyongyang’s hackers off the web, reports the Washington Post’s Karen DeYoung, Ellen Nakashima and Emily Rauhala.

The order, authorized by president Trump months ago, ordered U.S. Cyber Command to target hackers in North Korea’s military spy agency, the Reconnaissance General Bureau, by swamping their computer servers with traffic that choked off Internet access. The order also instructed American diplomats to constantly nag their counterparts in foreign countries to cut off any and all relations with the North.

Twitter diplomacy. President Trump contradicted Secretary of State Rex Tillerson over the weekend, tweeting that Tillerson’s attempts at diplomacy with Pyongyang were a waste of time.

Of horses and barn doors. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert tweets that the “#DPRK will not obtain a nuclear capability. Whether through diplomacy or force is up to the regime.” For those keeping score at home, North Korea has carried out half a dozen nuclear weapons tests and several missile tests for nuclear-capable ballistic missiles, including two recent tests of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Speaking of nukes. Susan Glasser of Politico sat down with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif, who told her that despite president Trump’s rhetoric, the nuclear deal still has a “better than 50” percent chance of surviving.

More from the story: “Zarif called Trump’s harsh attack on Iran in his recent U.N. speech ‘the most insulting statement that had ever been made by any U.S. president against Iran since the Revolution.’ But he said it has backfired, isolating the United States and undermining its credibility ‘as a reliable negotiating partner’ on the world stage….The Europeans have made it very clear to us and to the United States that they intend to do their utmost to ensure survival of the deal,” Zarif said.

Everything must go. After an already banner year of arms sales, the Trump administration is looking to further boost the American arms trade by lifting some restrictions on exports and further enlist diplomats as pitchmen for U.S. weapons.

Casualties in Iraq. The U.S. military command in Baghdad issued a statement Sunday night that “one Coalition service member was killed and another was injured when an IED struck their vehicle Oct.1 in Iraq.” It’s unclear who the servicemembers are. American troops are advising Iraqi forces close to the front lines, but troops from several other countries are also on the ground.

Russian war game. “A recent major exercise by the Russian military revealed significant strides in its ability to conduct the sort of complex, large-scale operations, using drones and other new technology, that would be part of any all-out war with the United States in Europe,” the NYT’s Eric Schmitt reports.

“Western officials said the military maneuvers, known as Zapad, Russian for “west,” far exceeded in scope and scale what Moscow had said it would conduct, and tracked more closely to what American intelligence officials suspected would unfold, based on Russian troop buildups in August.”

Cuba attacks. “Frightening attacks on U.S. personnel in Havana struck the heart of America’s spy network in Cuba, with intelligence operatives among the first and most severely affected victims,” the Associated Press reports. “It wasn’t until U.S. spies, posted to the embassy under diplomatic cover, reported hearing bizarre sounds and experiencing even stranger physical effects that the United States realized something was wrong, individuals familiar with the situation said.”