SitRep: North Korea Readies Another ICBM

By Paul McLeary with Adam Rawnsley

ICBM watch. South Korean intelligence agencies are warning that North Korea is on the verge of another ICBM test. But exactly when the next missile might fly is an open question.

So, what should the U.S. do if the North launches a missile that could threaten American territory? The NYT’s David E. Sanger lays out the unpalatable options: pre-emptive strike that would at best only be a glancing blow against the North’s capabilities. Shoot it down with the proven Aegis anti-missile system on U.S. warships in the Pacific. Employ the $300 billion U.S. ballistic missile defense systems based in California and Alaska…which only have about a 50 percent success rate, and then only under testing conditions designed to ensure success.

Then of course, there’s the current route: sanctions. But as FP’s Colum Lynch reports, the United Nations doesn’t see economic pressure as having had much effect on Pyongyang’s nuclear program.

War games. The Pentagon, as it does, has been running war games about potential conflicts in North Korea for decades, writes FP contributor Chetan Peddada, a former U.S. Army intelligence officer in South Korea. Several years ago, FP’s Paul McLeary was allowed to observe part of an Army war game aimed at the North — and it wasn’t pretty.

We’ll see. Asked if the U.S. and North Korea are destined to go to war, President Donald Trump said Thursday that “nothing’s inevitable.” Speaking during a news conference alongside Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Trump said “It would be great if something else could be worked out” but that “It will be a very sad day for North Korea” if the U.S. does go to war with Pyongyang.

Take warning. “Air Force aircraft that detect radioactive fallout and track ballistic missiles are operating on Okinawa in the wake of North Korea’s sixth nuclear test and ahead of an anticipated intercontinental ballistic missile launch,” Stars and Stripes reports from Okinawa. A WC-135 Constant Phoenix — commonly referred to as a nuke-sniffer — has been at Kadena Air Base since Sept. 5, the paper reports.

Senate shuts down Tillerson. “In a stark repudiation of the Trump administration, lawmakers on Thursday passed a spending bill that overturned the president’s steep proposed cuts to foreign aid and diplomacy. Folded into the bill are management amendments that straitjacket some of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s efforts to redesign the State Department,” FP’s Robbie Gramer reports.

The Senate Appropriations Committee approved $51 billion for the State Department, foreign operations, and related programs in its 2018 appropriations bill — almost $11 billion above President Trump’s request. “The move signals a growing congressional backlash against the Trump administration’s aims to slash funding for diplomacy, foreign aid, and the United Nations.”

Win for Assad. Syrian forces and their Iranian, Russian, and Hezbollah allies achieved a significant victory earlier this week in linking up with a besieged military base in ISIS-controlled Deir Ezzor. Bu there’s still plenty of fighting left to do, even against a weakened, but desperate, Islamic State adversary that still controls territory.

But questions about what happens next. U.S.-backed Kurdish and Arab forces are eying the Syrian offensive in the province, which was next on their list after they finish the fight for Raqqa. “The question now is where precisely the line between regime and Kurdish areas will be drawn after Islamic State’s defeat and whether it will solidify into a semi-permanent partition of the country or spark a new bout of violence that could force the U.S. to make difficult choices,” writes the WSJ’s Yaroslav Trofimov.

Trump surge in Afghanistan not playing well overseas. From the AP: “The top diplomats from China and Pakistan took swipes at President Donald Trump’s newly unveiled Afghanistan policy on Friday as they called for new talks with the Taliban to resolve the 16-year conflict.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Beijing stood firmly behind its ‘ironclad friend’ Pakistan, even though ‘some countries’ did not give Islamabad the credit it deserved in fighting terrorism, a pointed reference to the U.S. Pakistani Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif’s first trip abroad to Beijing this week appeared to highlight how ties between the two all-weather allies have grown even closer while Pakistan’s critical relationship with the U.S. is disintegrating amid mutual recriminations and distrust.”